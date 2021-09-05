Former Mildenhall Town, Newmarket Town and Stowmarket Town striker Matt Hayden joins Heybridge Swifts from Brantham Athletic
Published: 12:39, 05 September 2021
| Updated: 12:41, 05 September 2021
Experienced centre-forward Matt Hayden has agreed a move to Heybridge Swifts.
The former Mildenhall Town, Newmarket Town, Histon, Stowmarket Town and Hadleigh United striker has linked up with the higher-league Swifts from Brantham Athletic.
Brantham manager Michael Brothers told the club's website: "It's been a pleasure to work with Matty.
"He's a good player and we are all glad to see him stepping up to the next level and having been a part of his journey. We wish Matty all the best for the future."
Hayden, who joined Brantham in December 2020, found the net six times from his eight outings for the Suffolk side this term.
Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news
Bury St Edmunds Sport Football Mildenhall Sport Newmarket Sport Stowmarket Sport Sudbury Sport Liam Apicella