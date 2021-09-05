Experienced centre-forward Matt Hayden has agreed a move to Heybridge Swifts.

The former Mildenhall Town, Newmarket Town, Histon, Stowmarket Town and Hadleigh United striker has linked up with the higher-league Swifts from Brantham Athletic.

Brantham manager Michael Brothers told the club's website: "It's been a pleasure to work with Matty.

Matt Hayden has joined Heybridge Swifts. Picture: Mecha Morton

"He's a good player and we are all glad to see him stepping up to the next level and having been a part of his journey. We wish Matty all the best for the future."

Hayden, who joined Brantham in December 2020, found the net six times from his eight outings for the Suffolk side this term.

