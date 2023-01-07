Popular striker Shaun Avis has returned to Lakenheath after a shot spell at higher-league Bury Town.

The 30-year-old decided to test himself at the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division club after breaking through the 100-goal barrier for Heath in September.

But Avis, who had taken his tally for the club since joining from Newmarket Town in March 2019 to 101, has left Bury having made just six starts in 10 appearances, without scoring.

Shaun Avis is back at Lakenheath where he has many happy memories, like his role in last season's FA Vase run Picture: Mark Westley

The player who has also had spells at Halstead Town and Mildenhall Town, returns to the club he won the Suffolk Senior Cup with as well as promotion the the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division in the 2020/21 season.

Avis made his debut for Ben Chenery's Bury side from the bench in a 2-0 win away to Gorleston on October 1, going on to start the next five matches.

But since then he started just one more match, which proved to be his last outing for the Blues, a 1-0 home win against Heybridge Swifts on December 20.

Shaun Avis is presented with a shirt marking 100 goals for Lakenheath earlier this season Picture: Lakenheath FC

Lakenheath manager Ben Cowling confirmed to SuffolkNews it is a permanent transfer.

And he is delighted to have him back in his squad, with sixth-placed Lakenheath away to Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division basement side Haverhill Rovers this afternoon (3pm).

"Avo has kept in contact since he moved on to Bury earlier this year," he said.

"It became apparent that he wasn't getting the minutes he would like after a positive start so we made an approach that Bury were kind enough to waive.

Shaun Avis was not able to find the net in his 10-game spell for Bury Town Picture: Mecha Morton

"Avo had a few offers from other clubs but has chosen to come home.

"The signing brings a different type of forward to our other players and lots of competition which is great from the club's point of view.

"We are looking to build on our current position and hopefully Avo will help us do that."

Cowling's side are set to go up against a Rovers side who have been bolstering their ranks with some high-profile additions including a five-time Football League promotion-winning forward.

Meanwhile, Stowmarket Town have seen this afternoon's trip to Hullbridge Sports postponed due to the effects of heavy rain in the area.