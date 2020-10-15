Bury Town's reward for knocking higher-league Nuneaton Borough out of the Emirates FA Cup on Tuesday evening is a fourth qualifying round tie away at Banbury United.

Like Nuneaton, Banbury ply their trade at Step 3 in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central Division.

Last weekend they played host to Bury's neighbours Needham Market, who secured a 1-1 draw thanks to a late goal from former Blues winger Luke Ingram.

Bury Town's Taylor Hastings and Olly Hughes (9) celebrate the victory over Nuneaton Borough. Picture: Neil Dady

Oxfordshire-based Banbury, who defeated Peterborough Sports on penalties in the previous round, are on the best run in the competition for 40 years.

The winner of the tie, which is to be played on Saturday, October 24, will advance through to the first round proper – a stage Bury last reached back in 2008/09.

Fans will be permitted to attend the fixture given that neither club plays at an elite level (Step 2 and above).

Meanwhile, fellow Suffolk side Leiston are to play host to National League outfit Barnet.

The Bees, who reached the fourth round a couple of campaigns ago, are currently 10th in the fifth tier of English football.

Leiston supporters will be able to attend the encounter, but those of a Barnet persuasion cannot due to their club's elite status.