The three remaining Suffolk non-league sides who still remain in this season's Emirates FA Cup have learnt who they would face if they were to win their midweek replays.

AFC Sudbury will make the short trip to Stowmarket Town tomorrow (7.45pm) following their goalless draw on Saturday knowing whoever wins will enjoy home comforts against higher-league Cheshunt in third round qualifying on Saturday, October 2 (3pm).

The Hertfordshire side have won two, drawn two and lost two of their opening six matches in the Pitching In Isthmian League Premier so far this term, and were 3-0 winners at Hitchin Town on Saturday.

Stowmarket Town and AFC Sudbury will be playing for home advantage in the next round of the FA Cup Picture: Mecha Morton

Leiston would also be at home in the next round, if they can overcome Kings Langley tomorrow.

It would be familiar opposition set to visit Victory Road in the shape of their Pitching In Southern League Premier Division Central rivals Tamworth.

Darren Eadie and Chris Wigger's side are yet to meet the Staffordshire side this season, but are due to already face them next month with an away trip in the league on Saturday, October 23.

Tamworth's points tally of 13, to leave them fifth in the table, is currently three better than Leiston's (7th) but comes having played a game more than the Blues' six matches.

Divisional rivals Needham Market, meanwhile, would get to look forward to a big day out at former Football League side Boston United, should they win tomorrow's replay with East Thurrock United at Bloomfields (7.45pm).

The Pilgrims are currently plying their trade a level higher than the Marketmen, in the Vanarama National League North, where they are mid-table, having played five matches.

All third round qualifying ties are due to take place on Saturday, October 2 at 3pm. Winning and losing teams will receive £5,625 and £1,875 respectively from the competition’s overall prize fund.

