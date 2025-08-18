AFC Sudbury will play host to Mildenhall Town in an all-Suffolk affair in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup.

While Step 3 Sudbury are now only entering the competition, Phil Weavers’ Mildenhall have already beaten Downham Town and Wroxham to reach this stage.

It will be the fourth time that these two teams have met in the tournament, with Sudbury winning on each of the previous three occasions.

Elsewhere, Bury Town have been drawn away at Brightlingsea Regent – the side they defeated in the final of the Isthmian League North Division play-offs last term.

Neighbouring Needham will have home advantage over Tilbury, while Step 5 Haverhill Rovers will look to get the better of either Welwyn Garden City or Waltham Abbey.

The winner of tomorrow night’s replay between Felixstowe & Walton United and Newmarket Town will welcome either Harlow Town or Woodford Town and if Walsham-le-Willows can see off Gorleston on Tuesday, they will head to March Town United.

FA Cup first round qualifying (Saturday, August 30)

Newmarket or Felixstowe & Walton United v Harlow Town or Woodford Town

AFC Sudbury v Mildenhall Town

Brightlingsea Regent v Bury Town

Haverhill Rovers v Welwyn Garden City or Waltham Abbey

March Town United v Gorleston or Walsham-le-Willows

Needham Market v Tilbury