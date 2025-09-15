Suffolk’s three remaining non-league clubs will have home advantage in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup following this afternoon’s draw.

While Needham Market and Leiston are both certain of their places at this stage of the competition, Bury Town must come through a replay on Wednesday evening to ensure that they will also be involved when the tournament restarts on September 27.

For Needham, they will welcome either Step 5 Mulbarton Wanderers or Step 4 Witham Town to Bloomfields.

Needham Market will have home advantage in the third qualifying round. Picture: Mecha Morton

Those two sides will meet again on Tuesday after a 0-0 draw at the weekend, while Needham advanced courtesy of a 4-2 victory at the expense of lower-level Eynesbury Rovers.

Experienced attacker Luke Ingram scored a hat-trick for the Marketmen alongside a goal from defender Tommy Smith.

Meanwhile, Leiston’s reward for Saturday’s 4-1 victory over Hackney Wick is a meeting with either Chasetown or Banbury United, who played out a 0-0 draw in their first encounter.

Seb Dunbar (2), Adam Mills and Willie Clemons were all on target for Leiston.

As for Bury, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Step 5 outfit Woodford at the Getaway Cars Stadium on Saturday.

Victory in Wednesday evening’s replay would send the Blues through to a home encounter against equivalent-level St Albans City, who ran out 2-1 winners over Hitchin Town in the previous round.

FA Cup third qualifying round draw (September 27)

Needham Market v Mulbarton Wanderers or Witham Town

Leiston v Chasetown or Banbury United

Bury Town or Woodford v St Albans City