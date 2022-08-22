The draw for the first qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup has thrown together a couple of all-Suffolk affairs.

Bury Town – 3-0 winners over Newmarket Town in the extra preliminary round on Saturday – will have home advantage against either AFC Sudbury or Stowmarket Town.

Those two sides played out a 1-1 draw at the weekend and will meet again tomorrow at Greens Meadow for the right to make the short trip to the Atalian Servest Ram Meadow Stadium on Saturday, September 3.

The draw for the first qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup has taken place. Picture: FA

Also being paired together are Pitching In Southern League Central Premier Division rivals Needham Market and Leiston, both of whom are entering the competition at this stage.

Ipswich Wanderers sprung a surprise in the previous round by knocking out higher-league Gorleston – and now they have an even tougher assignment on their hands with the visit of Hornchurch.

The Essex outfit currently ply their trade in the Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division – one step higher than Gorleston.

Cemal Ramadan celebrates one of his three goals for Bury Town against Newmarket Town. Picture: Mark Westley

As for Wanderers, the 3-0 triumph at the expense of Gorleston stretched their unbeaten run in all competitions to 30 outings.

Fellow Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division outfit Mildenhall Town have also been drawn against Step 3 opposition, but unlike Wanderers, Phil Weavers' side will be on their travels to Brightlingsea Regent.

Mildenhall overcame Histon in the preliminary round on Saturday as two goals from Tanner Call sealed a 2-1 win.

As for Soham Town Rangers, if they are successful in tomorrow night's replay at Potton United, a home clash with Step 3 side Hendon awaits them in the next round.

Reggie Lambe prepares to score Stowmarket Town's equaliser at AFC Sudbury on Saturday. Picture: Mecha Morton

The hosting Greens found themselves a goal down at the break on Saturday but Jon Kaye's second-half intervention sent the tie to a replay in Bedfordshire.

As for Lowestoft Town, they are yet to play their preliminary round fixture due to the fact opponents Mulbarton Wanderers are the subject of an investigation following their extra preliminary round victory over Haverhill Rovers.

Whoever Lowestoft were to face, the winners will host either Sheringham or Fakenham Town in the first qualifying round.

Emirates FA Cup first qualifying round (Saturday, September 3)

Needham Market v Leiston

Bury Town v AFC Sudbury or Stowmarket Town

Lowestoft or Mulbarton Wanderers v Fakenham Town or Sheringham

Ipswich Wanderers v Hornchurch

Brightlingsea Regent v Mildenhall Town

Soham Town Rangers or Potton United v Hendon

