The opening rounds of the FA competitions have been published today with Bury Town and Ipswich Wanderers among the Step 4 clubs to learn their opening fixtures of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Emirates FA Cup will kick off in the extra preliminary round – with replays if ties are drawn – on Saturday, August 5 (3pm) with both of the aforementioned Pitching In Isthmian League North Division clubs, following Wanderers’ promotion as Step 5 title winners in 2022/23 handed home ties.

Mark Goldfinch and James Buckle’s Ipswich Wanderers side, who pipped Thetford Town to the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division’s automatic promotion spot, will host lower-league Histon, who nowadays play in the Uhlsport United Counties League Premier Division South, at Humber Doucy Lane.

The Emirrates FA Cup trophy which will be contested at Wembley Stadium once again in May Picture: FA

The winners would then have home advantage once again in the preliminary round on August 19, against the winner of the tie between Dereham Town or Walsham-le-Willows, with the latter lower-league side having been drawn as the away side in their opening tie.

Cole Skuse’s Bury Town will also begin their campaign at home in the world’s oldest and most famous domestic cup competition on home soil, against lower-league Biggleswade United. The Cambridgeshire outfit came eighth in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division last term. The winners will be at home to either Yaxley or Wroxham.

Danny Crow’s Harleston Town have learned they will make their FA Cup debut at home to higher-league Kempston Rovers. The Bedfordshire side ply their trade at Step 4 of the non-league pyramid in the Pitching In Southern League Division One Central. The winners will have home advantage against Kempston’s divisional rivals Biggleswade.

The draws for the #EmiratesFACup 2023-24 Extra Preliminary and Preliminary rounds have been made...@HarlestonTownFC, @HeachamFC and @OkeArgyle are among those entering the Cup for the first time! 🏆 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) July 7, 2023

The extra preliminary round has also thrown up a couple of all-Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division local derbies with Soham Town Rangers making the 10.5 mile trip east to take on hosting Mildenhall Town. There could be another divisional local derby in the offing with the winner hosting either Lakenheath or Godmancherster Rovers, who meet at the former’s ground.

It will be Norfolk versus Suffolk when Thetford Town host Newmarket Town, with the winner at home to the victor of fellow Premier Division side Hadleigh United’s home tie with higher-league Cambridge City.

Meanwhile, Kirkley & Pakefield have been handed home advantage against divisional rivals Downham Town with the winner set to host a Cambridgeshire same level side in either Ely City or Eynesbury Rovers, with the two meeting at the former’s Unwin Ground.

The other Suffolk sides starting in the opening round both have away ties with Luke Hyam’s Woodbridge Town going to divisional rivals Norwich United and David Hennessey’s Long Melford making the trip into Northamptonshire to face United Counties League Premier Division side (Step 5) Wellingborough Town.

The draw for the FA Trophy 1st Qualifying Round has been published.



Ties will take place on Saturday 9th September and will go straight to penalties if level after 90 minutes. pic.twitter.com/5u1ysjsjKD — Ollie Bayliss (@Ollie_Bayliss) July 7, 2023

Hosting higher-league Felixstowe & Walton United is the prize should Melford come away with a victory, while Gorleston or Heacham would be the visitors to Notcutts Park, should Woobridge win through to the preliminary round.

And Brantham Athletic have been drawn away to equivalent level Buckhurst Hill, with the winner hosting Northwood, who ply their trade in the Isthmian League South Central Division (Step 4).

Elsewhere, Halstead Town will host fellow Essex Senior League Premier Division side Romford, who finished one place and seven points better off than them in 2022/23 in 14th position, following the latter’s Step 5 return. The winner will host higher-league Welwyn Garden City, who play in the Southern League Division One Central, in the next round.

The draw for the FA Vase 1st Qualifying Round has been published.



Ties will take place on Saturday 26th August and will go straight to penalties if level after 90 minutes. pic.twitter.com/0d4ldsfgMA — Ollie Bayliss (@Ollie_Bayliss) July 7, 2023

Two Suffolk sides will start their FA Cup campaign in the preliminary round on August 19.

Richard Wilkins’ Stowmarket Town will host the winner of Desborough Town or Potton United’s tie while Jamie Godbold’s Lowestoft Town will travel into Northamptonshire to face Corby Town, who play at Step 4 in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlannds, having finished seventh last term.

The draw for the FA Vase 2nd Qualifying Round has been published.



Ties will take place on Saturday 23rd September and will go straight to penalties if level after 90 minutes. pic.twitter.com/fNpndm7bN7 — Ollie Bayliss (@Ollie_Bayliss) July 7, 2023

Suffolk’s Step 3 sides, AFC Sudbury, Leiston and Needham Market, are set to enter the competition later on, with SuffolkNews understanding Sudbury’s recent record – reaching the first round proper in 2021/22 followed by third round qualifying last season, means they will start in third round qualifying on Saturday, September 30.

The same is expected to be true for both Leiston and Needham – with the latter having reached the first round proper last season before bowing out at Sky Bet League One Burton Albion.

It is the first time in 20 years Haverhill Rovers have not been included in the FA Cup draw, having applied but not got in on their points-per-game record last season, having been relegation from the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division. The competition being over-subcribed this season means none of SuffolkNews’ Step 6 sides, including the likes of Framlingham Town, Cornard United and Diss Town, have been included.

Meanwhile, the Isuzu FA Vase and Isuzu FA Trophy opening two round draws have also been published by the FA today with the opening round of the Vase, the first qualifying round, taking place on Saturday, August 26 while the FA Trophy’s first qualifying round will take place on Saturday, September 9. Both will go straight to penalties if level after 90 minutes.

The draw for the FA Trophy 2nd Qualifying Round has been published.



Ties will take place on Saturday 23rd September and will go straight to penalties if level after 90 minutes. pic.twitter.com/Ma6ZA6Uru8 — Ollie Bayliss (@Ollie_Bayliss) July 7, 2023

Emirates FA Cup – opening round draws:

Extra Preliminary Round – Saturday, August 5. Winners receive £1,125 / losers £375 (replay if level after 90 minutes):

Harleston Town v Kempston Rovers

Ely City v Eynesbury Rovers

Norwich United v Woodbridge Town

Bury Town v Biggleswade United

Kirkley Pakefield v Downham Town

Thetford Town v Newmarket Town

Wellingborough Town v Long Melford

Mildenhall Town v Soham Town Rangers

Dereham Town v Walsham-le-Willows

Lakenheath v Godmanchester Rovers

Hadleigh United v Cambridge City

Ipswich Wanderers v Histon

Halstead Town v Romford

Buckhurst Hill v Bramford Athletic

Preliminary Round – Saturday, August 19. Winners receive £1,444 / losers £481 (replay if level after 90 minutes):

Stowmarket Town v Desborough Town or Potton United

Mildenhall Town or Soham Town Rangers v Lakenheath or Godmanchester Rovers

Harleston Town or Kempston Rovers v Biggleswade

Wellingborough Town or Long Melford v Felistowe & Walton United

Kirkley & Pakefield or Downham Town v Ely City or Eynesbury Rovers

Bury Town or Biggleswade United v Yaxley or Wroxham

Ipswich Wanderers or Histon v Dereham Town or Walsham-le-Willows

Corby Town v Lowestoft Town

Norwich United or Woodbridge Town v Gorleston or Heacham

Thetford Town or Newmarket Town v Hadleigh United or Cambridge City

Buckhurst Hill or Brantham Athletic v Northwood

Halstead Town or Romford v Welwyn Garden City