Tom Thulborn scored an 82nd-minute equaliser to help Bury Town secure a replay against Felixstowe & Walton United in the Emirates FA Cup after a 2-2 draw at the Getaway Cars Stadium on Saturday.

Cole Skuse’s side fell a goal down with a quarter of an hour played after Zak Brown fired Bury’s Pitching In Isthmian League North Division promotion rivals ahead, but the hosts levelled four minutes before the break through Cemal Ramadan’s curling finish from distance.

Just six minutes after half-time, the Seasiders restored their advantage via Charlie Warren’s low strike but Thulborn came to the home side’s rescue with a close-range finish to force a replay in Felixstowe tomorrow night (7.45pm).

Bury Thulborn equalises in the 82nd minute for Bury. Picture: Mark Westley

The winner of the tie will host either Leverstock Green or Heybridge Swifts in the first qualifying round on Saturday, August 31.

Elsewhere, Bury and Felixstowe’s Isthmian League rivals Ipswich Wanderers produced a stunning second-half display to book their place in the first qualifying round with a 3-1 victory at Downham Town.

Following a goalless first 45 minutes, Glen Driver’s side turned on the style and stormed to a three-goal lead courtesy of goals from Chris Casement, Rashid Salau and Dylan Kirk. Lagshan Sivakumar scored a consolation for the hosts with two minutes of normal time remaining.

Taylor Parr chases down a loose ball. Picture: Mark Westley

Ipswich Wanderers will travel to Isthmian League debutants Newmarket Town in the next round, who bounced back from their 6-1 hammering at Felixstowe & Walton United with a 3-1 victory at Wroxham to progress through to the FA Cup first qualifying round.

An Ollie Sutton own goal gave Michael Shinn’s visitors the lead on 15 minutes and the Jockeys had a two-goal advantage heading into half-time, as Ryan Cole curled home a free kick from 25 yards.

Cole bagged his second and Newmarket’s third in the 74th minute before Joao Rangel netted a consolation for the hosts from the spot in second-half stoppage time.

Elsewhere, Cornard United’s first FA Cup campaign for 14 seasons is still very much alive after they hammered hosting Stowmarket Town 5-1 on Saturday.

Joe White stretches for the ball. Picture: Mark Westley

A brace from skipper Scott Kemp gave Gary Monti’s visitors a two-goal lead at the break against their Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division rivals, but a powerful strike from Stow substitute Josh Buckles, who had been on the pitch for five minutes, halved the deficit.

However, the Ards ran riot in the closing stages with three goals in the last six minutes of normal time, as Billy Nasso and Luke Spurling (2) helped the away side equal the their best run in the FA Cup for the sixth time.

Cornard will look to make club history on Saturday, August 31 when they travel to higher-league Bishop's Stortford.

Cemal Ramadan celebrates his first-half equaliser with Ollie Canfer. Picture: Mark Westley

Fellow Premier Division sides Soham Town Rangers and Harleston Town will meet again tomorrow night to see who will progress following their 2-2 draw at Julius Martin Lane on Saturday.

Alex Cross’ side squandered a two-goal lead, which they earned through Lewis Jackaman and Mason Newman strikes, as a goal from Asa McGeachy and Joe Manning’s 80th-minute equaliser rescued a replay for the Magpies.

The visit of Biggleswade awaits either Soham or Harleston.

Ethan Mayhew in possession for Bury. Picture: Mark Westley

And Brantham Athletic are safely through to the first qualifying round after they ran out 3-1 winners at White Ensign on Saturday. James Lee netted a brace while Jack Marshall also got on the scoresheet. Brantham will travel to Tilbury in the next round.

Pitching In Southern League Premier Central sides Lowestoft Town, AFC Sudbury and Leiston will join the FA Cup in the first qualifying round. Lowestoft and Leiston have been handed home draws against Potters Barn and Waltham Abbey respectively, while Marc Abbot’s Yellows will travel to AFC Dunstable.

Emirates FA Cup first qualifying round draw:

Bury Town or Felixstowe & Walton United vs Leverstock Green or Heybridge Swifts

Newmarket Town vs Ipswich Wanderers

Bishop’s Stortford vs Cornard United

Soham Town Rangers or Harleston Town vs Biggleswade

Tilbury vs Brantham Athletic

Lowestoft Town vs Potters Barn

Leiston vs Waltham Abbey

AFC Dunstable vs AFC Sudbury