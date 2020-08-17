The Football Association met with Step 5 and 6 leagues this evening to discuss the latest with regards to the return of supporters into non-league football matches.

It has already been confirmed 2020/21 league campaigns will not get under way until fans are permitted back into grounds – and the FA revealed they lodged their proposal to government on this matter back on August 6, but are yet to hear a reply.

The Thurlow Nunn League is still currently planning to start on September 5, though for that to happen the government would need to provide the green light by Friday to allow clubs two weeks' notice. If nothing is rubber stamped the start date will be put back a week to September 12 and so on until permission is granted.

FOOTBALL - Stowmarket Town v Hadleigh United...Pictured: A good crowd for Easter Monday...PICTURE: Mecha Morton.... (40721167)

Meanwhile, the Isthmian League have also confirmed for them to hit their proposed start date of September 19, they would also need a positive decision to be made by Friday.

Failure to do so would result in their leagues being put back until at least October 3, with four further scenarios also possible should a later start date be required. The Southern and Northern Leagues are expected to follow suit.

However, it is the governing body's intention for the FA Cup – due to get under way with the extra preliminary round on Tuesday, September 1 – to be played with or without supporters in the ground.

The extra preliminary and preliminary round draw is due to take place tomorrow.

