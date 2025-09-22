AFC Sudbury and Bury Town will renew their rivalry in the FA Trophy following this afternoon’s third qualifying round draw.

It will be the second meeting between the two Suffolk sides this season, with Bury having won the Southern League Central Premier Division encounter over the August bank holiday 1-0 thanks to a late George Quantrell goal.

The Blues will make the trip to the Elite Travel Stadium for their first ever meeting with the Yellows in this competition on October 4.

George Quantrell scored the winner for Bury Town in their meeting with AFC Sudbury earlier this season. Picture: Mecha Morton

Elsewhere, both Needham Market and Leiston have been handed away ties.

The Marketmen will travel to face a Chatham Town side that have made a bright start to the new Isthmian League Premier Division season having suffered just one defeat from their eight outings.

As for Leiston, they will also be on the road against Isthmian League Premier Division opposition in the form of Lewes.

With four wins from eight outings, the Rooks are seventh.

FA Trophy third qualifying round draw (October 4)

AFC Sudbury v Bury Town

Chatham Town v Needham Market

Lewes v Leiston