All four Suffolk sides left in the Buildbase FA Trophy will hope to take advantage of being handed home draws in the third round qualifying stage of the Buildbase FA Trophy a week on Saturday.

For Pitching In Southern League Premier Central side Needham Market the tie against lower-league Crawley-based Three Bridges will be their first involvement in this year's competition, following a club record-breaking run to the first round last year.

Their opposition have not had a good start to their Pitching In Isthmian League South East campaign, currently residing one place off the bottom with three points from their first four matches. But they came through their Trophy tie at Chipstead 2-1 on Saturday.

Bloomfields-based Needham had to accept being fined £2,000 for not playing their last scheduled game in the national competition – an away tie at Weymouth that they felt was impossible to fufil after the original game was postponed at short notice, leading to their 2019/20 withdrawal.

Needham Market's Bloomfields, seen picture from a drone ahead of the new community and academy building being completed, will host FA Trophy action on October 31Picture: Contributed

Their divisional rivals Leiston also enter this year's competition with a home tie, but will have to overcome higher-league opposition in Isthmian League Premier Division side Worthing.

Fellow Premier Central side Lowestoft Town will host East Sussex-based Isthmian League Premier Division Lewes.

Felixstowe & Walton United are the other Suffolk side remaining in the competition and their reward for Saturday's 5-0 home win against Westfield is another game at The Goldstar Ground, against higher-league (Southern League Premier Division South) Metropolitan Police.

All ties will take place a week on Saturday (3pm) with the winners receiving £2,450 in prize money and the losers £625.

With the Trophy matches taking priority over league fixtures, it also means AFC Sudbury will be without a fixture a week on Saturday, having been due to host Heybridge Swifts, who are still involved.

