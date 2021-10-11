Four of the six sides that fall under SuffolkNews' umbrella will have to win through at away grounds to progress into the first round proper of the Buildbase FA Trophy. Like on Saturday, penalties are set to once again decided any locked ties at 90 minutes at this stage.

Only Lowestoft Town and Soham Town Rangers will have home advantage in the third qualifying round ties, set to take place on Saturday, October 30, following the lunchtime release of the draw.

With Step 3 clubs entering, Robbie Mason's Soham side – who beat visiting Shepshed Dynamo 1-0 on Saturday – face higher-league opposition at Julius Martin Lane in the shape of Nuneaton Borough.

The FA Trophy is set to culminate with a Wembley final once again

The Greens will fancy their chances of causing an upset though with The Boro currently rooted to the bottom of the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central with just four points from 11 matches.

Jamie Godbold's Trawlerboys will open up their Trophy campaign at Crown Meadow against lower-league Yaxley, who are one place outside the bottom three in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands.

AFC Sudbury's reward for their penalty shootout victory over Cray Valley Paper Mills is a trip to their Pitching In Isthmian League North Division rivals Brentwood Town.

Sudbury won 1-0 at the Essex side on August 28 with the Blues having won just two of their seven matches so far to sit in 15th place.

It is also familiar opposition for Needham Market who will travel across the border into Cambridgeshire to face a St Ives Town side they have already played twice this season.

Kevin Horlock's side drew 1-1 in the home league fixture at Bloomfields in their second game, on August 17.

They were also hosted them again three games later in the Emirates FA Cup, winning the first qualifying round tie on September 4 1-0.

Like Needham, St Ives have struggled for points so far, with nine from their opening 11 matches in the Southern League Premier Central leaving them 17th.

It will also be a familiar Cambridgeshire outing for Leiston with the draw pairing them up at Premier Central side Hitchin Town, who are currently third from bottom with two wins from nine matches.

For Felixstowe & Walton United, who knocked out hosting Maldon & Tiptree in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw on Saturday, there is a long trip down to Sussex to face Isthmian League South East outfit Hastings United.

The U's have only lost one of their opening five league matches, winning three and drawing one, to sit ninth in the table with games in hand on those above them.

Winning clubs are set to pocket £2,450 in round prize money with losing sides receiving £625.

