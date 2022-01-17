Needham Market's reward for Saturday's Buildbase FA Trophy giant-slaying of Yeovil Town is a home fifth-round clash against Dartford.

The Marketmen, who are the lowest ranked side remaining in the national competition, are enjoying a club-record run following back-to-back victories against Vanarama National League sides – having also knocked out Wealdstone in December.

And they will look to continue re-writing the history books against a Dartford team that are currently within the National League South play-offs (one league higher than Needham).

Needham Market are through to the last 16 of the FA Trophy. Picture: Ben Pooley

The Darts have already had a trip into Suffolk to forget this season after being knocked out of the Emirates FA Cup by AFC Sudbury in mid-October.

Dartford were unbeaten and riding high at the top of the table back then, but despite taking the lead on the stroke of half-time they lost 3-1 to the Yellows, who ply their trade two leagues below.

The tie is scheduled to take place at Bloomfields on Saturday, February 12 when Needham will be hoping to surpass the crowd of 432 that attended the Wealdstone tie.

The players celebrate Ben Fowkes' goal at Yeovil Town on Saturday. Picture: Ben Pooley

And they will also be looking for a much more favourable result than the one when the sides met in the FA Cup during the 2017/18 campaign as Dartford ran out 6-1 winners at Bloomfields.

Jake Dye, Kieran Morphew, Dan Morphew and Luke Ingram – all of whom featured against Yeovil at the weekend – were part of the Needham squad that afternoon.

FA Trophy fifth round draw: York City v Morpeth Town, Tonbridge Angels v Bromley, Needham Market v Dartford, Stourbridge or Guiseley v Solihull Moors, Dagenham & Redbridge v Spennymoor Town, FC Halifax Town v Notts County, Wrexham v Boreham Wood, Stockport County v Cheshunt.