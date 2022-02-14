History-making Needham Market have been drawn at home to National League leaders Stockport County in the quarter-finals of the Buildbase FA Trophy.

The Marketmen, who are the lowest ranked side remaining in the competition, have already seen off opposition from non-league football's highest tier on two occasions this term in the form of Wealdstone and Yeovil Town.

And their club-record run to the last eight continued on Saturday with a 1-0 victory at the expense of National League South promotion hopefuls Dartford.

Now standing in their way of a semi-final berth are Stockport County – a club that has spent a large part of its history within the Football League prior to be relegated at the end of the 2010/11 campaign.

The Hatters have been demoted to the National League North on a couple of occasions since then, but they have been back at Step 1 since 2019 and currently top the table ahead of Chesterfield on goal difference.

Stockport advanced to the quarter-finals at the weekend courtesy of a 1-0 win against Cheshunt, who play at the equivalent level to Needham in the Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division.

The tie, which will take place at Bloomfields, is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 12.

FA Trophy quarter-final draw: Bromley v Solihull Moors, Needham Market v Stockport County, Notts County v Wrexham Dagenham & Redbridge v York City