Despite this morning's current ongoing uncertainty about non-elite football during the national lockdown, the Buildbase FA Trophy First Round Proper draw has handed all four Suffolk sides Step 3 opposition.

Two have been pitted against each other with Needham Market given home advantage against fellow Pitching In Southern League Premier Central Leiston.

The winners will make club history with both sides never reached the second round stage before, which is six wins from a Wembley final.

Needham Market beat Leiston 3-0 on Summer Bank Holiday 2019. Picture: Ben Pooley (15747396)

Kevin Horlock's Needham beat lower-league Three Bridges 4-1 on Saturday to equal their club record run, despite it being their first outing in this season's competition.

Leiston, who are joint-managed by former Norwich City and Leicester City player Darren Eadie, played out a thrilling 4-4 draw with Worthing at Victory Road, before winning through 4-2 on penalties.

The pair are not due to meet in the league until their scheduled showdown at Needham's Bloomfields on January 2.

Joe Marsden scores for Needham Market in away trip to Leiston on New Year's Day, to equalise at 1-1 (Needham lost 2-1). Picture: Ben Pooley

They are currently at opposite ends of the table though with the unbeaten Marketmen in second place while Leiston are propping up the table without a win from seven matches.

Meanwhile, their divisional rivals' Lowestoft Town's reward for a 3-1 home win over Lewes on Saturday is another match at Crown Meadow, against equivalent-level Cheshunt.

The Hertfordshire-based outfit are currently second in the Isthmian League Premier Division, with The Trawlerboys lying 14th.

Felixstowe & Walton United will look to knock out another higher-league side when they travel to face Leatherhead.

Lowestoft Town celebrate a goal during their FA Trophy victory at home to LewesPicture: Shirley Whitlow (42946901)

The Seasiders' earned their place with a 3-1 home success against Metropoltian Police at the weekend.

Surrey-based Leatherhead also play in the Isthmian League Premier, with the Tanners currently in a mid-table 11th position with Felixstowe 13th in the Isthmian League North Division.

The first round proper ties were originally meant to be played on Saturday, November 14 but the FA has said: "We remain in dialogue with the UK Government in relation to men’s ‘non-elite’ football in England and will release the fixture dates for The Buildbase FA Trophy First Round Proper and The Buildbase FA Vase Second Round Proper in due course."

The winners of the Trophy ties are set to receive £4,500 in prize money with the losers pocketing £1,250.

READ MORE: Saturday's local football round-up