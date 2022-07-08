Bury Town have been handed a crunch Isuzu FA Trophy tie at home with neighbouring Stowmarket Town.

The Old Gold & Blacks – who have been drawn against AFC Sudbury in the Emirates FA Cup – will make the short trip down the A14 to the Atalian Servest Ram Meadow Stadium on Saturday, September 10 for a first round qualifying tie.

After a number of years playing at different levels, the two clubs met in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division last term and Stowmarket came out on top, picking up four points from a possible six.

Match action from a league meeting between Bury Town and Stowmarket Town last season. Picture: Mecha Morton

The winner of the clash will pocket £1,500 in prize money and also earn themselves a trip to either Barton Rovers or Chatham Town in the second round qualifying on September 24.

Elsewhere in the first round qualifying, Felixstowe & Walton United will have home advantage against Burgess Hill Town, with the victorious team on the road to either South Park (Reigate) or Sittingbourne in the next round.

As for AFC Sudbury and Lowestoft Town, they will both be on their travels in the opening round. Rick Andrews' Sudbury will head to Kent as they seek a route beyond Ashford United, while Basildon United is the destination for Lowestoft.

A win for Sudbury would pair them at home with either Three Bridges or Hullbridge Sports in the second round qualifying, but Lowestoft would be away again at either Wroxham or East Grinstead Town.

Both Leiston and Needham Market do not enter the competition until the later rounds, with the Marketmen having made club history last season by reaching the quarter-finals.

First round qualifying (September 10)

Bury Town v Stowmarket

Felixstowe & Walton United v Burgess Hill Town

Ashford United v AFC Sudbury

Basildon United v Lowestoft Town

Second round qualifying (September 24)

Barton Rovers or Chatham Town v Bury Town or Stowmarket Town

South Park (Reigate) or Sittingbourne v Felixstowe & Walton United or Burgess Hill Town

Ashford United or AFC Sudbury v Three Bridges or Hullbridge Sports

Wroxham v East Grinstead Town v Basildon United or Lowestoft Town