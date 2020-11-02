The draw for the second round proper of the Buildbase FA Vase has presented Mildenhall Town with the chance to gain some revenge for their FA Cup exit earlier this season.

Ricky Cornish's men were beaten 4-0 at Leighton Town in the world's oldest cup competition back in September – and the two sides are set to lock horns again.

This time the encounter will be played at Mildenhall's Recreation Way base, though a date for the fixture is yet to be confirmed due to the impending Covid-19 lockdown.

Mildenhall Town will lock horns with Leighton Town again. Picture: Mecha Morton

Elsewhere, Walsham-le-Willows will be appearing in the second round proper for the third time in their history when they head to North Greenford United.

Trevor Collins' team were 5-1 winners over Hoddesdon Town at the weekend.

Stowmarket Town, who reached round five last term, have now entered the tournament and will play host to Eynesbury Rovers, while Woodbridge Town will head to Wellingborough Town – conquerors of Haverhill Rovers in the previous round.

