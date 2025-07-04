Kings Park Rangers will make their FA Vase debut away from home.

Having only been established in 2023, the club will be playing Step 6 football in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North for the first time in its short history this season following last term’s promotion as champions of the Essex & Suffolk Border League Premier Division.

And 2025/26 will also act as their curtain-raiser in the nationwide competition, having been paired with Baldock Town during today’s first round qualifying draw.

Kings Park Rangers will make their FA Vase debut at Baldock Town. Picture: Mecha Morton

Should Kings triumph against the Reds, they will also be on their travels in the second round qualifying at either Haverhill Borough or AFC Welwyn.

Last season marked the first time since 2018/19 that Borough managed to advance beyond the opening round of the tournament when they recorded a 3-1 win at St Margaretsbury,

Elsewhere, Lakenheath will welcome Dussindale & Hellesdon Rovers, while another team making their Vase debut – Halesworth Town – will travel to face Godmanchester Rovers.

Diss Town – winners of the competition at Wembley in 1994 – will take on Kirkley & Pakefield at Brewers Green Lane, with the victors of that tie set to hit the road to lock horns with Eynesbury Rovers next time out.

Meanwhile, the likes of Haverhill Rovers, Soham Town Rangers, Framlingham Town, Cornard United and Long Melford all have home advantage in their opening Vase ties.

First round qualifying draw (August 23)

Fakenham Town v Stowmarket Town

Soham Town Rangers v Ipswich Wanderers

Lakenheath v Dussindale & Hellesdon Rovers

Diss v Kirkley & Pakefield

Framlingham Town v Yaxley

Godmanchester Rovers v Halesworth Town

Wisbech Town v Woodbridge Town

Heacham v Ely City

Haverhill Rovers v Langford

Cornard United v May & Baker Eastbrook Community

Baldock Town v Kings Park Rangers

Barkingside v Hadleigh United

Haverhill Borough v AFC Welwyn

Second round qualifying draw (September 20)

Eynesbury Rovers v Diss or Kirkley & Pakefield

Heacham or Ely City v Fakenham Town or Stowmarket Town

Framlingham Town or Yaxley v Lakenheath or Dussindale & Hellesdon Rovers

Godmanchester Rovers or Halesworth Town v Soham Town Rangers or Ipswich Wanderers

Harleston Town v Wisbech Town or Woodbridge Town

Halstead Town v Coggeshall Town

Ilford or Romford v Cornard United or May & Baker Eastbrook Community

Haverhill Borough or AFC Welwyn v Baldock Town or Kings Park Rangers

Haverhill Rovers or Langford v Arlesey Town

Biggleswade United v Barkingside or Hadleigh United

Long Melford v Cockfosters