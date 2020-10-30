Trevor Collins is hell-bent on his Walsham-le-Willows side writing a new chapter in the club’s history books in this season’s Buildbase FA Vase.

Hoddesdon Town, the 1974/75 first ever winners of non-league’s prized trophy for clubs competing at Steps 5 to 6, visit the Morrish Stadium in the first round proper tomorrow (3pm, £825 for winners).

A victory would equal the furthest Walsham have ever been in the competition that ends in a Wembley final, only appearing in the second round before in 2013/14 and 2010/11.

Walsham-le-Willows manager Trevor Collins on the touchline (left) with his assistant Trevor NewmanPicture: Mecha Morton

It is an underwhelming record from first entering 15 seasons ago and one that their manager is keen to address.

“I have spoken to the players over the last few weeks about the importance of trying to have a good run in the FA Vase,” Collins said.

“I was fortunate enough as a player and on the management side of things to have some good times in the competition. With Bury we got to the quarter-finals and semi-finals and I have tried to instil how great the competition is.

Walsham-le-Willows' former professional Ian Miller has cup pedigreePicture: Mecha Morton

“As you move through the stages you get to come up against some good clubs across the leagues and it generates bigger crowds and really good interest.”

Centre-back Ian Miller is one player who can certainly draw on some great knockout cup experience, having lifted the FA Trophy at Wembley with both Darlington and Cambridge United.

Two goals from Craig Nurse, one a long-range strike into the top corner, and one each for Ryan Clarke and Cameron Nicholls saw The Willows come from 1-0 down at Whitton United on Saturday to win 4-2. It continued a strong start to their Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division campaign, leaving them fifth in the table with five wins and one draw from nine matches.

They were due to travel to Stowmarket Town on Tuesday buta player testing positive for Covid-19 saw the hosts call it off , enabling them some extra time to prepare for their cup game.

Craig Nurse scored a stunning strike at Whitton United on Saturday in a 4-2 win where he bagged a bracePicture: Ben Pooley

“The most important thing is whoever it is is at the forefront of our minds and we hope they are on the road to recovery,” said Collins, who was pleased to take another three points at the weekend after making a slow start.

“On the flipside though, it gives us a free week with no games and we can concentrate on training, including a session drilling down on the final bits and pieces for Saturday that we might not have done.

“It is a big game and one we will take very seriously. Hopefully we have got our planning right in regards to our opposition and it is one we are looking forward to, especially with the start we have had to the season.”

Hertfordshire-based Hoddesdon ply their trade in the equivalent level Essex Senior League Premier Division and have had a similar start to Walsham, lying sixth with five wins from 10 matches. They lost 1-0 at Hashtag United on Monday.

Walsham have come through one round so far, winning 1-0 at lower-league Sheringham.

Collins has a full squad to choose from with the exception of long-term casualty Ryan Twinn, who was found to have damaged medial ligaments in his knee from September’s opener at Gorleston.

Collins said: “I was devastated for Ryan as he’s been outstanding for us in pre-season and he’s a great lad, but he’ll bounce back and we’ll be here for him.”

Meanwhile, Walsham have a new chairman with Alan Marshall having taken over from interim appointment Mike Powles.