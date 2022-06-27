Ben Chenery has turned to the familiar face of Joe Yaxley to strengthen his Bury Town team both on the pitch as well as in the dugout.

The attacking midfielder came through the ranks at Bury and previously played under Chenery before spells with Brightlingsea Regent, Felixstowe & Walton United.

He was taken across to Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division outfit Hadleigh United by the Bury bosses' former number two Christian Appleford in the summer of 2020.

Joe Yaxley wore the captain's armband for Hadleigh United in the FA Cup match against Desborough Town last season Picture: Mecha Morton

Last season saw him go on to step up to combine his playing duties with coaching under Appleford's successor Steve Holder.

He was doing those roles at the same time as managing Bury Town Under-23s' side in the Isthmian Development League.

But he will be back as a Bury registered player for 2022/23 while also helping Chenery on the coaching side in a move that it is hoped will also serve to strengthen the player pathway at the Ram Meadow club.

Joe Yaxley in action for Bury Town in the Suffolk Premier Cup Final at Portman Road against Leiston in May 2018 Picture: Mecha Morton

Chenery said: "Joe will be returning to the club as a first team coach and player. He will be combining this role with his current position of

U23 Development Team manager.

"Joe is someone who I have worked with for a number of years. His professionalism, enthusiasm and coaching detail will be a huge asset for the forthcoming season.

"His link throughout the club with the first team, U23s and our academy programme will be a big benefit for players who wish to progress through the club."

Yaxley made 29 appearances, scoring four goals for a Hadleigh side that finished 15th last term in their Step 5 league.

Joe Yaxley in action for Hadleigh United at Lakenheath last season Picture: Andy Abbott

He becomes the sixth post-season signing at Bury Town, following on from Lewis O'Malley (AFC Sudbury), Max Sherlock (Stanway Rovers), Lee Watkins and Charlie Johnson (both St Neots Town) as well as the return of Cruise Nyadzayo (Mulbarton Wanderers).

The Blues, who finished a disappointing 12th in last season's Pitching In Isthmian League North Division, have seen Olly Hughes and Jake Chambers Shaw depart with the former committing himself to Hadleigh United on his return from travelling.

Bury's first scheduled friendly is set to be away to lower-league Thetford Town on Tuesday, July 12.