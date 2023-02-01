He only made his debut for promotion-hunting Hadleigh United on Saturday but fans' favourite Olly Hughes was back in a Bury Town shirt last night having signed on dual registration terms following an approach from the Blues.

The forward, who turns 36 this month, had ended a seven-year stint with his hometown club at the end of last season, ahead of going travelling.

Before he left he committed to Thurlow League Premier Division outfit Hadleigh, managed by his good friend Steve Holder.

Olly Hughes made his Hadleigh United debut at Mildenhall Town on Saturday but was back in Bury Town colours on Tuesday at Felixstowe Picture: Mark Westley

His first outing for the Brettsiders came at Mildenhall on Saturday in a 1-1 draw, but interest from his former club following the game proved to be too good an opportunity to turn down.

The five-times winner of Bury's Supporters' Player of the Year award was announced as resigning for the club on Twitter shortly before kick-off for their re-arranged Pitching In Isthmian League North Division encounter at Felixstowe & Walton United last night.

Named in the starting line-up, he played the full 90 minutes alongside another returning attacker, Darren Mills, who had made his Blues return from the substitute's bench in Saturday's disappointing 1-0 defeat at struggling Witham Town.

But Hughes helped Bury to bounce back at fellow play-off hopefuls Felixstowe in a morale-boosting 2-1 victory – becoming the first side to defeat the Seasiders in the league this season.

A fourth-minute penalty from Joe Hood was added to five minutes into the second half by a Mills goal ahead of Billy Holland's 90th minute goal which proved to be too little too late for Stuart Boardley's side.

The result moved Bury from 10th to eighth in the table but nine points behind seventh-placed Felixstowe having played a game more, while the gap to Grays Athletic in the final play-off spot is 11 points with a game in hand.

Following the game, Hughes tweeted: "Back on the pitch with the @BuryTownFC lads.

"Thought I'd played my last game in blue at the end of the 21/22 season, but football is a funny old game that throws up some surprises.

"2-1 local derby win is hard to beat."

Meanwhile, Hadleigh manager Holder said: "I was gutted because Olly did say he was going to stay with us and help us but you could see on Saturday he is just head and shoulders above everyone in our league.

"I think he still feels fit and straight after the game Needham Market and Bury Town came straight in for him.

"He spoke to me and obviously we're good mates anyway and said 'what do you think?' And I said if you feel you can still play a level or two levels above and you want to still do a dual registration and help us out when you can, then go for it.

"It was a bit disappointing but it is what it is and it's football."

Holder waived the seven-day approach to allow Hughes to speak to both clubs ahead of the registration deadline for Tuesday's fixtures.

But he is hopeful Hadleigh fans may still see him a few more times in action for their club this season.

"It is a dual registration so he is looking to play for us in the Suffolk (Premier) Cup but at the same time I've got boys I have to keep happy as well so if he's coming and going we'll see where we are with things.

"But if Olly wants to come back and play he can play but at the minute Bury are struggling in that area as well."

Hadleigh are due to host Long Melford in the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup second round on February 21, while Bury have a tie at Kirkley & Pakefield United on the same evening (7.45pm).

Before that, Bury have back-to-back home games at the Atalian Servest Ram Meadow Stadium with Great Wakering Rovers' visit on Saturday (3pm) followed by a re-arranged game with Wroxham next Tuesday (7.45pm).