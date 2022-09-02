Alex Spooner is confident he can help fire the Mildenhall Fen Tigers to the top of the National Development League (NDL) on Sunday (2pm) by proving an ace in the pack at reserve during their double header against the Berwick Bullets and Plymouth Centurions.

Following a change in the averages for the Fen Tigers, who will use Connor Coles as a guest to cover injury victim James Shanes, it will see Spooner move down to reserve and Josh Warren head into the main body of the team.

Since returning from injury last month Spooner has scored a paid 12 (8+4) and nine (8+1) away to the Kent Royals and Oxford Chargers respectively, before scoring a paid 13 (12+1) during the Fen Tigers’ 55-32 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Lee Complin in action for the Mildenhall Fen Tigers against Oxford Chargers in August 2022. Picture: Derek Leader

Having hit the ground running since his return to action, the 22-year-old hopes he can maintain his form for the West Row-based outfit, who will top the NDL table if they take all six points on offer at the weekend and prevent the Bullets from claiming a losing bonus point.

Spooner said: “It is going to be interesting going back into a reserve spot and it could be that I end up getting 14 rides but I’m looking forward to it. They have been three tough meetings but my confidence is starting to come back and it is starting to show on the track.

“It is lucky that the club has got a solid team with strong reserves as well as a good top five.

Luke Muff (blue) and Josh Warren (red) in action for the Mildenhall Fen Tigers against Oxford Chargers in August 2022. Picture: Derek Leader

“Coming down to the play-offs, which hopefully we can finalise our place in this weekend, I could be the ace card for the club. It could be a good move for both me and the club.

“I don’t want to finish the season in reserve as that is not where I should be but hopefully if I keep my consistency up I’ll move back into the main body of the team again.”

Assessing this weekend’s opposition, Spooner believes there is not much between the two visiting sides despite the Bullets and the Centurions being at different ends of the table.

“We should hopefully get the two wins we need and we are ready for the challenge,” he added.

“I would say both teams are pretty equal given their away records but Berwick might be the slightly harder of the two sides I suppose given they are top of the table but a lot depends on the day.”

Having inflicted a 51-39 defeat on the Chargers at Oxford Stadium on Wednesday the Fen Tigers completed the double over their play-off rivals in decisive fashion at the weekend.

An opening heat 5-1 for Jason Edwards and Warren was swiftly followed by guest Lee Complin leading home a 4-2 in heat four with Luke Muff, who in heat two collected three points with a solo spin following the exclusion of the other riders, to put the Fen Tigers in total control.

A Chargers 4-2, fronted by Henry Atkins in heat five, was swiftly combated by a 5-1 for the imperious pair of Edwards and Warren a race later before a succession of shared heats then followed.

The Chargers threatened a brief comeback when reducing the deficit to seven points after claiming their one and only 5-1 in heat 10 through Sam Hagon and Jody Scott.

However, any chance of a late comeback was quickly thwarted with the Fen Tigers rattling off four consecutive 5-1s in the last four heats to wrap up the cosy success.

“We knew it was getting a bit close at one point but we had to just turn our energy up and push hard right to the end but the final result showed that,” added Spooner.

Mildenhall Fen Tigers 55: J Edwards S Bebee r/r, J Kingston 0, A Spooner 12+1, L Complin (g) 11+1, J Warren 14+3, L Muff 6+1.

Oxford Chargers 32: D Thompson r/r, H Atkins 10+1, S Hagon 10, J Scott 6+3, G Blair (g) 2, J Clouting 0, A Butcher 4+1.