Jason Edwards believes the Mildenhall Fen Tigers can make a successful return to the scene of their National Development League (NDL) title triumph by kick-starting their season with a victory over basement side Armadale Devils.

Having clinched speedway’s third tier title for the first time since 2012 with a 54-36 win over the Devils in October, the West Row-based outfit will now look to repeat that victory tomorrow (7.30pm) and secure their first points of the campaign.

Despite having progressed to the final of the NDL Knock Out Cup, the Fen Tigers have only completed one NDL fixture this term – a 49-40 loss to the Leicester Lioncubs.

Jason Edwards is part of the Mildenhall Fen Tigers team heading to Scotland for a double header. Picture: Mark Westley

Although the Fen Tigers are closer to the foot of the table than the top, Edwards feels they have a great opportunity to walk away with a much needed win against their Scottish hosts.

He said: “I think the Armadale meeting realistically we can get a win from that as I think man for man we can out do them.

“Every time I’ve been to Armadale Stadium it has always been a good little place to go. It is always good to go back to a place where you remember having a good meeting.

“It is a tight little track that should suit everyone. Armadale might not be the strongest National League side but they are all specialists there and that’s what helps them but hopefully we can score a good few points up there.”

Although confident of victory over the Devils, the 20-year-old believes the Fen Tigers will have their work cut out 24 hours later when taking on current league leaders Berwick Bullets (7pm), who are unbeaten at home this season.

He added: “I think Berwick will be a big shock to the system but we’ve got some fast starters in the team and it is a gaters’ track.

“It will be a case of getting on the track and seeing what we can do as I think winning there will be a big ask. Being realistic, getting a losing bonus point up there would be the main aim.”

On a personal note, Edwards has been in flying form in the Championship for the Redcar Bears, alongside a number of guest appearances in the second tier after notching a host of double figure scores in recent meetings.

He added: “I think my scores have been getting better as my starts are improving a lot in the Championship and that is a massive thing as everyone is so good from the start.

“Also with that much going on aboard the bike there is not enough time to think about things where as last year it was a stop start with Mildenhall and with Eastbourne before they folded.”