Mildenhall Fen Tigers have moved to ease their injury issues with the signing of James Shanes.

The Fen Tigers lost both Ryan Kinsley (shoulder) and Sam Bebee (back and ribs) during Sunday's home National Development League meeting with Plymouth Centurions, which was curtailed early due to rain.

And ahead of Saturday's trip to Leicester Lion Cubs, Suffolk-based Shanes has been recruited to fill the void left by captain Kinsley, who is expected to be sidelined for at least the next six weeks.

Ryan Kinsley is expected to be sidelined for at leas the next six weeks. Picture: Mark Westley

Having starting riding speedway with Coventry back in 2013, 25-year-old Shanes is a twice European Grasstrack champion and a four-time British Masters champion on the grass.

Shanes has also represented the country at Long Track, being a member of the Great Britain side that won the World Team Championship in 2015.

In terms of speedway, Shanes has represented Kent Kings, Swindon Robins, Poole Pirates (with whom he was an Elite Shield winner in 2017) and his current Championship club Birmingham.

A Fen Tigers statement read: "The club are very grateful to James’ boss at Perry Barr, Laurence Rogers, for being so helpful in allowing his injury replacement deal to go through, and it’s quickly been ratified by the BSPL."

In Kinsley's absence, team-mate Jason Edwards will step up to the role of captain.