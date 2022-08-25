Prospects of an appearance in the National Development League play-offs moved a giant step closer for the Mildenhall Fen Tigers on Wednesday after they produced one of their best away displays in recent seasons with a 51-39 victory against the Oxford Chargers.

The West Row-based outfit gave themselves the best possible chance of reaching the play-offs when turning on the style in emphatic fashion to take all four league points on offer – and inflict a first home defeat of the season on the Chargers.

After Fen Tigers captain Jason Edwards stormed to an opening heat win the visitors fell behind in the very next contest with the Chargers pair of Jacob Clouting and Arran Butcher securing a 4-2 – fronted by the former – to edge them in front.

The Mildenhall Fen Tigers are closing in on the top four. Picture: Mark Westley

The lead did not last for long, however, as Jack Kingston and Alex Spooner – on his second meeting back from injury – secured the first of four 5-1s for the Fen Tigers to swing the tie in their favour.

Following a succession of shared heats, which included the first two of guest Max Clegg’s five race victories, the Fen Tigers extended their advantage to four thanks to Kinsgton and Spooner teaming up for a 4-2 in heat seven.

Parity was soon restored between the two sides with Chargers captain Henry Atkins and Clouting racing to a facile 5-1 to leave the scores finely balanced at 24-24.

Luck has invariably deserted the Fen Tigers for much of the season, yet they enjoyed a slice of good fortune to edge back in front when Sam Woods took full advantage of Sam Hagon’s mechanical problems to follow race partner Clegg home in third for another 4-2.

No sooner had the Fen Tigers forged back in front they found themselves behind once more with Atkins and Morley teaming up for the hosts second, and final maximum of the night, to edge them into a 31-29 lead at the interval.

What was to follow in the final five contests was nothing short of spectacular from the Fen Tigers, who left the Chargers stunned when turning the meeting on its head with a string of fine performances from each and every member of the team.

Having received one slice of luck earlier in the evening the Fen Tigers were granted another when Morley – deputising at number one for the Chargers – tumbled in second to gift the position to Woods, who was in a solid third, to follow Edwards home for a 5-1.

A third race win in the night for Kingston in heat 12 ensured the Fen Tigers stayed two points in front, a lead that was extended to six thanks to Clegg and Edwards securing a 5-1 a race later to put last year’s NDL champions on the brink of victory.

Much to the delight of the travelling contingent that victory was wrapped up with a race to spare as Spooner and partner Josh Warren secured a 4-2 in the penultimate contest leaving the only thing to be decided was how many points the Fen Tigers would leave with.

Having proven a class above in heat 13, the dynamic duo of Clegg and Edwards did so once again in the finale to ensure it would be four points the Fen Tigers, who will bid to complete the double over the Chargers on Sunday at Mildenhall Stadium (3pm), would leave with.

Jason Gardner, joint team manager, said: "We needed to get something from this meeting as if we didn't it would have all but been over for us so this is a massive result.

"To take four points here makes up for the ones we dropped against Kent. It was so good to have two heat leaders able to do what Jason and Max did as we have struggled in those positions at times this season.

"It was good to have someone to help back up Jason in heats 13 and 15 while Jack (Kingston) and Alex (Spooner).

"Josh Warren had a tough night but he got some points on the board at the end and it was great to see Sam Woods score a few points and put himself in the shop window.

"We've now got to push on and make sure we don't rest on our laurels as Oxford are more than capable of doing what we did to them to us on Sunday with the riders they have. We have just got to make sure we are on it once again on Sunday."