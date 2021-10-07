There has been a further twist in the National Development League title race – with Mildenhall Fen Tigers now set to travel to Kent Royals on October 19, as was originally scheduled.

News broke earlier today that with too many meetings to fit in at home before the end of the campaign, Kent had asked Mildenhall to host the fixture between the two sides.

Under the terms of the agreement Kent would still take on the role of the home side, meaning four points would be awarded to the Fen Tigers if they were to win the encounter, which in turn would see them crowned champions.

However, the decision to switch venues has now been reversed following intervention from the British Speedway directors.

A Fen Tiger statement read: "We have just received a communication advising that the directors of BSPL have today refused permission for Kent to stage the NL match, Kent Royals v Mildenhall, at Mildenhall on the grounds that it would unfairly influence the league championship title destination.

"We will therefore revert to riding our NL fixture at Kent on Tuesday, October 19. Mildenhall Speedway will make no further comment on the matter."

