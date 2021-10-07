Having thought they had already had their final home meeting of the season, title-chasing Mildenhall Fen Tigers will now come to the tapes at their West Row base one more time in 2021.

The Fen Tigers had been scheduled to travel to Kent Royals on Tuesday, October 19 – when a victory would have seen them secure top spot in the National Development League.

However, Kent still have four meetings to run this season and with only three dates available, club supremo Len Silver approached Mildenhall about switching the fixture to their venue.

Mildenhall Fen Tigers will now face Kent at the Mildenhall Stadium. Picture: Mark Westley

Kent will still operate as the home team, and therefore the four points required to be crowned champions will remain on offer to the Fen Tigers. The meeting has also been pushed back to Sunday, October 24.

As it stands, the second-placed Fen Tigers are three points adrift of table-topping Berwick, who have completed their 10 fixtures.

Fen Tigers co-owner Phil Kirk said: “This is a magnanimous offer from Len Silver and one we are happy to accept.

With only three dates left Kent were in a very difficult position, and we fully respect and applaud their desire to complete their outstanding league fixtures.

"We certainly will be taking nothing for granted, after all Kent did inflict our only home defeat back in July and have a powerful top two in Ryan Kinsley and Dan Gilkes.

"That said we are stronger now than we were then, and it should all add up to an exciting afternoon with us in the somewhat strange position of riding as the away team on our own track."

Meanwhile, the Fen Tigers' other out-standing fixture this term – away at Armadale – is still without a date.

