Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club hosted more than 350 players from clubs across East Anglia last Sunday in a showcase festival of girls rugby.

Round robin tournaments took place for age groups from 13 up to 18 years with standout performers selected to go forward for Eastern Counties training and matches.

It was not all about the players’ development though as the festival saw current youth players gaining refereeing experience.

The combined Bury St Edmunds and Diss under-18s team Picture: Mark Westley

Home players from Bury partnered up with their Diss counterparts in the under-18s’, going on to win two and lose two of their four fixtures.

There was also a coalition side made up of Sudbury and Ipswich players.

Other clubs who sent teams included: Beccles, Braintree, Cambridge, Colchester, Crusaders, Datchworth, Letchworth & Royston, Harwich & Dovercourt and Lowestoft & Yarmouth.

Action from an under-18s match involving the combined Bury and Diss team Picture: Mark Westley

The day was said to be full of high-quality rugby, big tackles, high skill and development, which left those involved very proud.

Craig Germeney, chairman of Bury St Edmunds RFC, who was the club’s former Minis section chair, said: “It’s magnificent and very much part of our future vision to support and increase the participation of women and girls in rugby in the county through our community coaching team as well as at our club.

“We are lucky to have a superb group of dedicated and motivated coaches at Bury St Edmunds that support this vision and today’s success is a testimony to their hard work.”

Harry Badman, head of women’s youth rugby at Bury, followed this by saying: “We could not be more proud of the hard work that all the girls have put in to get to the level of competition shown this weekend.

A lineout during an under-18s match between the combined Sudbury and Ipswich team and Cambridge Rubies Picture: Mark Westley

“These festivals are a melting pot for the best teams in the area to compete at the highest level and prove why they deserve to take the next step to a regional team level.

“We wish all those selected to play for Eastern Counties the best of luck.”

The Bury St Edmunds Vixens are one of Bury’s fastest-growing teams. Anyone aged between 13 and 18 who would like to know more about joining the club is asked to contact Craig by emailing: chairman@bserufc.co.uk

A Bury and Diss U18s player goes on the run Picture: Mark Westley

* Bury St Edmunds Foxes won their latest Women’s Championship Midlands 2 match 19-7 over at West Bridgford Ladies last Sunday.

It was their third win from eight games played this season to leave them in a mid-table fourth position in the table.

The combined Sudbury and Ipswich Under-18s side that took part in the festival Picture: Mark Westley

The Foxes are not in action this weekend but host basement side Bletchley Ladies on February 4.

A Bury St Edmunds and Diss U18s player looks to break through Picture: Mark Westley