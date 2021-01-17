West Suffolk Swimming Club have been granted a £250 Team Sport award from UK Power Networks, the company which distributes electricity to the East of England.

The money will be used across the club and partly be put towards funding medals and ribbons for tournament races when activities resume after lockdown.

Employee Adam Young, a field engineer based in Bury, is a volunteer coach at the club where his eldest son, Tommy, 11, is a member. A swimmer himself who competed at national level in his youth and now takes part in Masters events for Suffolk, Young’s family has a long history of competing in the water.

West Suffolk Swimming Club at a training camp in Lanzarote before the coronavirus pandemic

He said: “My eldest son Tommy is currently a member with his two younger siblings eager to join in the future. It is a bit of a family affair, as my nephew (Raffe Young) is also at the club and my dad (Steven Young, a retired employee of UK Power Networks) also helps coach.

“We were heavily involved with the club from 1990 to 2003. For much of this period, my dad was the head coach and my older brother Chris was competing too.

“It was known as Bury Beavers but then after a merger with Haverhill Hurricanes in 1998 became West Suffolk Swimming Club.

“I swam at county, regional and national level including the ASA National Championships at 1,500m freestyle. Now with my own child and nephew being introduced to the water and the club, I’ve become involved once again to help the next generation of young swimmers.

“For me, after many, many years training and being a competitive swimmer myself, it is also nice to try and give a tiny bit back to the sport.

“The grant will benefit young swimmers across the whole spectrum of the club and will be used for our team awards, the medals, ribbons and rewards at our club championships and in our ‘Level X Racing’ to really try and keep our swimmers engaged and motivated right now.

“Our squads train so hard and with the halt of all competitions and galas due to coronavirus, we really want to boost the team where possible for the future.”

The Team Sport Award scheme encourages UK Power Networks staff to volunteer in the community and is aimed at promoting healthy living, teamwork and development of sporting opportunities.