The draw for the extra preliminary and preliminary rounds of the 2020/21 FA Cup was made this afternoon.

The extra preliminary round – which as it stands will be played behind closed doors on Tuesday, September 1 – has thrown up a number of all-Thurlow Nunn League fixtures, including Diss Town v Framlingham Town, Hadleigh United v Mildenhall Town and Newmarket Town v Walsham-le-Willows.

Elsewhere, Haverhill Rovers will play host to Norwich United, Rothwell Corinthians will be the visitors to Stowmarket Town and Step 4 outfit AFC Sudbury will be heading to Northamptonshire to take on Burton Park Wanderers.

General view of the stadium bowl during the FA Cup sponsored by E.ON Final match between Chelsea and Portsmouth at Wembley Stadium on May 15, 2010 in London, England.. (40774407)

Extra Preliminary round draw: Long Melford v Northampton On Chenecks, Newmarket Town v Walsham-le-Willows, Hadleigh United v Mildenhall Town, Diss Town v Framlingham Town, Thetford Town v Wellingborough Town, Burton Park Wanderers v AFC Sudbury, Haverhill Rovers v Norwich United, Stowmarket Town v Rothwell Corinthians, Godmanchester Rovers v Ely City, Ilford v Halstead Town.

For Bury Town and Soham Town Rangers, they will enter the competition in the preliminary round – due to be played on September 12.

Bury will be on the road to the winner of the tie between Kirkley & Pakefield and Cogonhoe United, while Soham will play host to either Pinchbeck United or St Neots Town.

Meanwhile, if Halstead are successful in the opening round they will travel to Step 3 side Leiston, with the winner of Newmarket and Walsham-le-Willows travelling to Royston Town, who enjoyed a positive FA Trophy run last term.

Preliminary round draw: Hadleigh United or Mildenhall Town v Corby Town, Godmanchester Rovers or Ely City v Eynesbury Rovers or Desborough Town, Stamford v Diss Town or Framlingham Town, Yaxley v Stowmarket Town or Rothwell Corinthians, Thetford Town or Wellingborough Town v Peterborough Northern Star or Potton United, Burton Park Wanderers or AFC Sudbury v Wellingborough Whitworth or Harborough Town, Haverhill Rovers or Norwich United v Wisbech Town, Kirkley & Pakefield or Cogonhoe United v Bury Town, Long Melford or Northampton On Chenecks v Kempston Rovers, Soham Town Rangers v Pinchbeck United or St Neots Town, Royston Town v Newmarket Town or Walsham-le-Willows, Leiston v Ilford or Halstead Town.

In addition, the draws for the early rounds of the FA Trophy and FA Vase have also taken place (click on respective competition to see full draws).

