Over 200 people attended the unveiling of Suffolk’s first permanent padel courts on Saturday, at Risbygate Sports club.

LTA Padel coach Toby Bawden hosted five separate coaching sessions to the members and non-members that turned up in the glorious sunshine.

The majority of people who attended had never played padel before and they tested themselves against four professionals in an hour of beat the pro, played with the pros in an exhibition event and competed in open matches and mini tournaments throughout the day.

Both members and non-members are welcome to play on the new courts Pictures: Mecha Morton

David Harris said: “It was a day to get people engaged with the sport and getting people to try it because it really is different to most other sports. Of course one of the other aims was to make it fun and enjoyable for everyone.

“It was really positive, we got really good feedback and the coaching went very well. In most other sports you’re very close to each other, for example if you’re playing tennis you’ll only see each other when you crossover the net and don’t really talk that much.

“Because paddle is on a smaller court, you get a lot more discussion and banter and it’s a lot more fun to play.”

Alfonzo Patacho at Suffolk’s first permanent padel tennis court officially launching at Risbygate Sports club Picture: Mecha Morton

Before the unveiling, there was an opening ceremony for Mike Batt who recently passed away and had made ‘immense contributions’ to the club.

His family came and opened a plaque attached to the court in his memory, and any gifts received after he passed they gave to the club to support the padel investment.

“Because we are a community sports club, we’re about introducing new sports which are going to attract new people to start playing sports again. In today’s climate where people give up sport or don’t move as much as they should do, I think with paddle tennis, if you have been a sports person, it’s easier to come back to this,” said Harris.

Over 200 people attended the unveiling of the new padel courts in Bury St Edmunds Picture: Mecha Morton

Non members can pay £32 (£8 per person) for 90 minutes where as members can get the hour and a half session for £20 (£5 per person), but equipment is provided and free to use.