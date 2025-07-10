Bury Town started preparations for their return to Step 3 football last weekend.

The promoted Blues featured as part of the John Webber Cup – a pre-season three-team tournament that also included lower-level sides Stanton and Sporting 87.

Bury were beaten 2-0 by eventual winners Stanton before playing out a 1-1 draw with Sporting, which featured a first goal for new addition George Quantrell following his switch from Leiston.

Paul Musgrove (right) was pleased with Bury’s first friendlies of the summer Picture: Mecha Morton

And while the results ultimately went against his side, it was nevertheless a ‘useful’ afternoon’s work as far as assistant boss Paul Musgrove was concerned.

“It’s our second year in that cup. We like being involved because myself and Cole (Skuse, manager) felt that when we came into the club, Bury had lost touch with some of the local clubs at lower level,” he said.

“It’s our way of giving back a little bit and it’s a nice thing for us to play in.

“It wasn’t about results, it was just nice to see the players back playing together as a group.

“We used a mixture of the Under-18s, lads that are on trial and the senior leads that were available.

“It was a useful exercise for everyone involved.”

Supporters that attended the clashes were able to catch a first glimpse of fresh arrivals Quantrell and Ally Conway, who remain the only two signings this summer.

More new faces are expected, but Musgrove revealed that care is being taken to ensure that the ‘right players’ are recruited.

He added: “We’re still working really hard and we’re looking at lots of people.

“It’s no secret we’d like to bring in a centre-forward – that one is still ongoing. But we want to make sure it’s the right players that are coming in. We don’t want to jump and sign just anyone.”

Meanwhile, the club has confirmed the departure of the long-serving Ryan Horne.

The midfielder has been a regular for the Blues since joining from neighbouring AFC Sudbury in 2018.

Musgrove said: “It’s always disappointing when you see a player with Ryan’s quality go.

“It’s a blow because not only is he a good player, he’s also a good lad to have in the changing room. We wish him well.”

Bury will return to friendly action tomorrow away at Lowestoft Town before heading to Thetford Town on Tuesday evening.