Tommy Fletcher wants to step in the ring at least one more time in 2022 as he looks to build on an impressive first two bouts as a professional.

The 20-year-old, who came through the ranks at Attleborough Boxing Club as an amateur, moved to 2-0 as a pro after a fourth-round knockout win over Croatia’s Toni Visic in Manchester last month.

Hockwold’s Fletcher was part of the BT Sport Box Office televised Joe Joyce v Joseph Parker card, which was held at the AO Arena, and despite a long wait to enter the ring, with his bout serving as a float, he was delighted to continue his bright start in the pro ranks.

Former Attleborough Boxing Club member Tommy Fletcher knocks out Toni Visic to improve to 2-0 as a professional Pictures: Queensbury Promotions

“I was over the moon,” Fletcher said. “I’m only 20-years-old and I’m in there mixing it with fully grown blokes. The guy I boxed (Visic) was 32.

“I’ve turned professional at a young age and I’m getting in there and knocking fully grown men out.

“I’ve got great attributes. I’m a southpaw. I’m six foot seven (inches), but you can’t buy experience.

“I’ve just got to get more experience and everything else will follow. It was a great win.”

After catching the eye with a first-minute stoppage of Aron Vrnoga in his professional debut back in July, a bout which was screened on BT Sport, Fletcher’s second outing took place after the main event between Joyce and Parker had finished.

Tommy Fletcher celebrates his victory at Manchester’s AO Arena Picture: Queensbury Promotions

“In my first fight I had a good slot on the card,” the cruiserweight said.

“This time I was the float, which wasn’t a great experience.

“It’s boxing and I’m only young. I was fighting in Manchester and I’m not from Manchester, so I can’t expect it all to go my own way.

“I remember speaking in the changing room to an ex world champion boxer and he told me he was a float twice in the early part of his career.

“A lot of people experience it and I think it will make me stronger.

“Imagine sitting there for seven hours with your gloves on. I was getting tired and my legs were aching.

“Imagine when I’m getting straight into the venue, getting warmed up straight away and going to fight. I’ll be very sharp and fresh. If anything it’s going to make me stronger.”

Fletcher now trains at the Origin Gym in Rainham, near London, under the watch of well-respected trainers Mark and Jimmy Tibbs, who have trained the likes of Billy Joe Saunders and Dillian Whyte.

With his first two professional bouts under his belt, Fletcher is hoping to to have one more fight before the year is out, with a return to London, where he made his pro debut, the likely location.

“I’ll be fighting in early December,” he said. “Hopefully I can get on a massive show in London and it will be another great night and I can get another KO.

“I’m a big puncher and I’m getting people out in four rounds.

“Imagine when I’ve got eight rounds or 10 rounds and I have more time to detonate my shots.

“I just want to keep getting experience and keep stepping up the levels of opponents with each fight. Who knows where I’ll end up?”

Former coach says float fight experience will be an important lesson

Jon Dennis believes the experience of being a float fight will serve Tommy Fletcher well in his career as a professional boxer.

Dennis, the head coach at Attleborough Boxing Club, the place where Fletcher first caught the eye in the amateur ranks, made the trip to Manchester to watch one of his former members compete in his second pro bout.

Being a float on the large card at the AO Arena, which was headlined by Joe Joyce against Joseph Parker, resulted in a seven-hour wait in the dressing room before Fletcher took to the ring, but Dennis insists it will prove to be valuable lesson.

Tommy Fletcher pictured during his Attleborough Boxing Club days and ahead of his England Youth Boxing Championships bout in 2019

“Life throws up all different scenarios and situations,” he said. “As an amateur or a professional in boxing you have to be able to adapt and overcome.

“To have to get warmed up two or three times and wait is good preparation in getting comfortable and uncomfortable, so no situation is going to surprise him.”

Fletcher improved his pro record to 2-0 with a fourth-round knockout of Toni Visic, and Dennis added: “I’m really proud of Tommy and his achievements.

“He’s only achieved a fraction of what he can and should go on to achieve. He’s a phenomenal talent.”

Fletcher is sponsored by SD Scaffolding, NC Windows and DJD Plumbing and Heating.