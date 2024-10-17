Tommy Fletcher said he is out to ‘prove a point’ in his maiden eight-round heavyweight bout against Milans Volkovs at London’s York Hall tomorrow (8pm approx, TNT Sports).

The Hockwold-cum-Wilton star, who is signed to legendary promoter Frank Warren at Queensbury Promotions, could take his professional record to 9-0 as he makes the step up from six rounds.

While this is ‘the Norfolk Nightmare’s’ first fight since May, due to having his tonsils removed, the 22-year-old admitted he has had his ‘foot on the gas’ over the course of his seven-week training camp and heads into the bout full of confidence.

Norfolk fighter Tommy Fletcher finds a way through against Viktar Chvarkou at York Hall. Picture: Queensbury Promotions

“I’m feeling great, this is the best I’ve ever felt a as a professional boxer,” said Fletcher, who came through the ranks to win a national junior title at Attlebrough ABC.

“I’m prepared for a hard, hard gruelling eight rounds. Hopefully I can knock this guy out.

“I’m going to have to prove a point to show that I’m worthy to be in this position now.

Tommy Fletcher celebrates his victory against Viktar Chvarkou. Picture: Queensberry Promotions

“It will be last man standing and I know I’ve got a better boxing IQ, I possess devastating power, so I believe I can smash this guy in good fashion.”

The man who stands in his way, from Latvia, who Fletcher labelled as a ‘very worthy contender’, has 10 wins to his name – six of them coming via knockout – alongside three defeats and two draws.

With this being Fletcher’s biggest test yet, he has upped the ante in his training. He temporarily relocated to be closer to his gym in Rainham, Essex and has ‘only sparred champions’ – including 2023 WBO cruiserweight champion Chris Billam-Smith.

“I’m moving up to eight rounds now, so obviously the more rounds you do, the harder you’ve got to train and longer you have to train for as well,” said Fletcher, who is coached by Mark and Jimmy Tibbs.

The Norfolk Nightmare Tommy Fletcher. Picture: Queensbury Promotions

“When you’re doing your four-round fights, you usually fight your journeymen and then you move to six-rounders and they step you up a bit, and you might get a guy that comes in and has a go.

“But now I’m fighting a guy who trains every day, is a professional, with no disrespect, he’s not doing boxing as a hobby or a side-hustle, this guy lives the life and trains no different to how I do everyday.

“I’m not saying he trains as hard as me, but he’s going through the same motions as what I am, day to day as his profession.”

Fletcher has previously fought at Manchester Arena and the 02 in London, but he is excited to make his return to York Hall, in Bethnal Green, stating he prefers to fight in more intimate venues and hopes the crowd will spur him on to another professional victory.

“Don’t get me wrong, I love fighting in the big arena shows, but when you fight at these big arenas it’s very spacious in there, even when it’s full.

“In York Hall everyone is on top of you, it’s very imposing, especially when you’ve got a very hostile crowd in there.

“I’m the home fighter so people will be backing me so it will be good.”

The fight is on the undercard of Sam Gilley versus Jack McGann (due to illness), for the super welterweight commonwealth title, that will be streamed live on TNT Sports.