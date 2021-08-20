Bury Town manager Ben Chenery conceded his side ‘did not do enough in the key areas of the pitch’ during Saturday’s season-opening 2-1 defeat at Grays Athletic.

Quickfire goals towards the end of the first half put hosting Grays in the ascendancy and while Jake Chambers-Shaw halved the deficit after the restart with a memorable effort from distance, the Blues ultimately headed back to Suffolk with nothing to show for their efforts.

Chenery said: “We had good spells on the ball but overall I’d say it was a typical opening-day sort of game.

Bury Town's Olly Hughes closes down a Grays Athletic defender. Picture: Neil Dady

“It was very frantic – especially in the first half – and on that pitch, any sort of misplaced pass was rolling out of play.

“We conceded a poor first goal and the second is a really good strike. From that point it was going to be tough to get back into it.

“We did not do enough in the key areas of the pitch but it’s the first game so there are no concerns – it just gives us a few things to work on.”

Bury Town's Jake Chambers-Shaw lines up his goal from distance against Grays Athletic. Picture: Neil Dady

The one bright moment for Bury was Chambers-Shaw’s goal. The attacking midfielder picked up possession on the halfway line and from just outside the centre circle unleashed a half volley that flew over home goalkeeper Danny Sambridge and dipped underneath the crossbar.

“Jake has got great quality and that was a fantastic strike,” said Chenery. “That’s him, he’s got that type of ability.

“I’m always on at him to have more shots – 12 yards from goal, 18 yards from goal because he has the quality to do it.”

Attention now switches from Pitching In Isthmian League North Division matters to the Emirates FA Cup, with Bury heading to lower-league Fakenham Town in the preliminary round tomorrow (3pm).

Bury Town midfielder Max Maughn challenges for the ball against Grays Athletic. Picture: Neil Dady

The Ghosts have made an indifferent start to the new Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division season, losing three and winning one of their opening four fixtures.

However, Chenery has insisted that his side will have to be at their best to avoid being on the receiving end of a shock result.

“Any away tie you get in the FA Cup is tough because it’s a prestigious game for both clubs,” he added.

“There will be upsets up and down the country on Saturday and our job is to make sure we’re not one of those.

Bury Town's Taylor Hastings sees his header go wide at Grays Athletic. Picture: Neil Dady

“It’s about being ruthless and doing a proper job, but we also fully respect them and their qualities.”

Chenery is hopeful that Carlos Edwards and Joe White – both of whom missed the Grays game through injury – will be available.

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news