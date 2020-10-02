Ben Chenery is set to use the huge frustration and anger at Bury Town’s mid-week fog abandonment to drive his players on to a repeat performance in tomorrow’s Emirates FA Cup tie.

The Blues will be back in front of another 400 pandemic-restricted capacity crowd at the Denny Bros Ram Meadow Stadium to take on equivalent-level Waltham Abbey in the second qualifying round tie (3pm).

But they go into it having hit national headlines for referee Murray Grant’s controversial decision to abandon Tuesday’s league game against Witham Town, with Bury 5-0 up and just seven minutes left to play.

Bury Town manager Ben Chenery

He had told both managers it was because his assistant on the dugout side could not carry out his duties because he was unable to see across to the other side of the pitch.

But he was not interested in pleas to take the players in and reassess the situation 10-15 minutes later, with subsequent pictures and videos showing things did improve.

“In all my time in football it is the most naive decision I have ever, ever experienced,” said Bury boss Chenery. “It looked to me he was out of his depth when he made that call and it dawned on him straight away.

The view from one goalmouth at Bury Town after the match with Witham Town is abandoned due to fog with seven minutes left to play and the home side 5-0 up. Picture: Neil Dady

“He didn’t take control of the situation by saying look, we’ll walk off for 10-15 minutes, or look at the clock.

“We were actually passing the ball five yards between ourselves for the last seven minutes. It was done and Witham were done. There was no need for that decision to be made and I really call upon the FA to have some bravery as this has to stand in the current situation we are in. We can’t do this again; we worked so hard to get it on.”

Bury are set to have to wait a whole month for a decision on whether the result will stand or the game will be replayed, after the league asked for reports to be sumbitted from both clubs and the match official.

It has all provided an unecessary distraction ahead of tomorrow’s big FA Cup tie, but Chenery is hoping to turn it in their favour to extend their run in the money-spinning national competition.

Bury Town players Ben Mayhew (left) and Olly Hughes walk off after applauding the sellout crowd who came to support them before their match with Witham Town was called off with seven minutes to play. Picture: Neil Dady

He said: “We need to use this as fuel, they are really hurting and disappointed as we work so hard to get results and their work ethic tonight was excellent.

“So we use it as fuel. We take all that anger into Saturday’s game and we deliver again.

“There are a lot of disappointed people – I am disappointed – but you have to move forwards. It is a massive game.”

With the injuries having already mounted up, Ipswich Town’s Irish 18-year-old Connor O’Reilly has been brought in on a work experience loan and made a strong impression at right-back on Tuesday.

“I felt a full-back coming in would allow us to move Joe Hood more centrally,” he said.

“I am thankful again to Ipswich Town for trusting Bury Town with their players.

“He is a good prospect. He is really hungry, he is a leader, he is vocal, he is really tenacious and has got good quality. I like him and he will do well with us and enjoy his time here.”

Ryan Jolland and Joe White are said to be a few weeks away from injury returns while Ryan Horne, Ryan Stafford and Ollie Fenn will be sidelined for longer.

Isthmian League South Central side Waltham Abbey won 1-0 at Harlow Town in the previous round and have won all four of their opening matches, three in cups. They were not in action during the week.