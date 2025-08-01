Home   Bury St Edmunds   Sport   Article

Football fixtures and results: Saturday, August 2 to Tuesday, August 5

By Liam Apicella
liam.apicella@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 04:55, 01 August 2025

Saturday, August 2

FA Cup extra preliminary

Harleston Town v Walsham-le-Willows
Heacham v Newmarket Town
Ipswich Wanderers v Lakenheath
Cornard United v Woodbridge Town
Gorleston v Hadleigh United
Kirkley & Pakefield v Cambridge City
Haverhill Rovers v Wisbech Town
Stowmarket Town v Ely City
March Town United v Soham Town Rangers
Mildenhall Town v Downham Town
Histon v Thetford Town
Haringey Borough v Halstead Town
Walthamstow v Brantham Athletic

Pre-season friendly

Auxerre v Ipswich Town

Thurlow Nunn League First Division North

AFC Sudbury Reserves v Whittlesey Athletic
FC Parson Drove v Framlingham Town
Gorleston Reserves v Haverhill Borough
Holland FC v Halesworth Town
Leiston Under-23s v FC Clacton
Long Melford v Holbeach United
Needham Market Reserves v FC Peterborough
Stanway Pegasus v Dussindale & Hellesdon Rovers
Wivenhoe Town v Diss Town
Wroxham Reserves v Kings Park Rangers

Tuesday, August 5

Thurlow Nunn League First Division North

Wivenhoe Town v Holland FC

