Football fixtures and results: Saturday, August 2 to Tuesday, August 5
Saturday, August 2
FA Cup extra preliminary
Harleston Town v Walsham-le-Willows
Heacham v Newmarket Town
Ipswich Wanderers v Lakenheath
Cornard United v Woodbridge Town
Gorleston v Hadleigh United
Kirkley & Pakefield v Cambridge City
Haverhill Rovers v Wisbech Town
Stowmarket Town v Ely City
March Town United v Soham Town Rangers
Mildenhall Town v Downham Town
Histon v Thetford Town
Haringey Borough v Halstead Town
Walthamstow v Brantham Athletic
Pre-season friendly
Auxerre v Ipswich Town
Thurlow Nunn League First Division North
AFC Sudbury Reserves v Whittlesey Athletic
FC Parson Drove v Framlingham Town
Gorleston Reserves v Haverhill Borough
Holland FC v Halesworth Town
Leiston Under-23s v FC Clacton
Long Melford v Holbeach United
Needham Market Reserves v FC Peterborough
Stanway Pegasus v Dussindale & Hellesdon Rovers
Wivenhoe Town v Diss Town
Wroxham Reserves v Kings Park Rangers
Tuesday, August 5
Thurlow Nunn League First Division North
Wivenhoe Town v Holland FC