Football fixtures and results: Friday August 15 to Wednesday August 20

By Suffolk News Reporter
Published: 04:59, 15 August 2025

Friday August 15

Thurlow Nunn League Division 1 North

Wroxham Res v Gorleston Res

Saturday August 16

Championship

Blackburn v Birmingham
Bristol City v Charlton
Derby v Coventry (12.30pm)
Millwall v Middlesbrough
Portsmouth v Norwich (12.30pm)
Preston v Leicester
Sheffield Wednesday v Stoke
Swansea v Sheffield United
Watford v QPR
Wrexham v West Brom (12.30pm)

Southern League Premier Central

Alvechurch v AFC Sudbury
Banbury United v Leiston
Bishop’s Stortford v Stamford
Bromsgrove Sporting v Spalding
Bury Town v Harborough Town
Halesowen v Real Bedford
Kettering v Barwell
Needham Market v Worcester
Quorn v Stratford
Redditch v Royston Town
St Ives Town v Stourbridge

Isthmian North Division

Heybridge Swifts v Concord

FA Cup preliminary round

Barton Rovers v Brantham Athletic
Ely City v Haverhill Rovers
Gorleston v Walsham-le-Willows
Histon v Woodbridge Town
Lowestoft Town v St Neots Town
March Town United v Ipswich Wanderers
Mildenhall Town v Wroxham
Newmarket Town v Felixstowe & Walton United

Thurlow Nunn League Division 1 North

AFC Sudbury Res v Diss Town
Dussindale & Heliesdon R v Holbeach United
FC Parson Drove v FC Clacton
FC Peterborough v Long Melford
Haverhill Borough v Halesworth Town
Hollan v Whittlesey Athletic
Kings Park Rangers v Needham Market Res
Leiston U23s v Stanway Pegasus
Wivenhoe Town v Framlingham Town

Sunday August 17

Championship

Hull v Oxford
Ipswich v Southampton (12pm)

Wednesday August 20

Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division

Great Yarmouth Town v Thetford Town

Thurlow Nunn League Division 1 North

Stanway Pegasus v Wivenhoe Town
Whittlesey Athletic v Holbeach United

