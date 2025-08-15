Football fixtures and results: Friday August 15 to Wednesday August 20
Friday August 15
Thurlow Nunn League Division 1 North
Wroxham Res v Gorleston Res
Saturday August 16
Championship
Blackburn v Birmingham
Bristol City v Charlton
Derby v Coventry (12.30pm)
Millwall v Middlesbrough
Portsmouth v Norwich (12.30pm)
Preston v Leicester
Sheffield Wednesday v Stoke
Swansea v Sheffield United
Watford v QPR
Wrexham v West Brom (12.30pm)
Southern League Premier Central
Alvechurch v AFC Sudbury
Banbury United v Leiston
Bishop’s Stortford v Stamford
Bromsgrove Sporting v Spalding
Bury Town v Harborough Town
Halesowen v Real Bedford
Kettering v Barwell
Needham Market v Worcester
Quorn v Stratford
Redditch v Royston Town
St Ives Town v Stourbridge
Isthmian North Division
Heybridge Swifts v Concord
FA Cup preliminary round
Barton Rovers v Brantham Athletic
Ely City v Haverhill Rovers
Gorleston v Walsham-le-Willows
Histon v Woodbridge Town
Lowestoft Town v St Neots Town
March Town United v Ipswich Wanderers
Mildenhall Town v Wroxham
Newmarket Town v Felixstowe & Walton United
Thurlow Nunn League Division 1 North
AFC Sudbury Res v Diss Town
Dussindale & Heliesdon R v Holbeach United
FC Parson Drove v FC Clacton
FC Peterborough v Long Melford
Haverhill Borough v Halesworth Town
Hollan v Whittlesey Athletic
Kings Park Rangers v Needham Market Res
Leiston U23s v Stanway Pegasus
Wivenhoe Town v Framlingham Town
Sunday August 17
Championship
Hull v Oxford
Ipswich v Southampton (12pm)
Wednesday August 20
Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division
Great Yarmouth Town v Thetford Town
Thurlow Nunn League Division 1 North
Stanway Pegasus v Wivenhoe Town
Whittlesey Athletic v Holbeach United