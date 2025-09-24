A Spalding United footballer was forced to make a seven-hour round trip for seven minutes of playing time after creating his own mammoth midweek trek.

Defender Lewis White was part of the Tulips' squad for their Southern League Premier Division Central match at Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk.

However, instead of heading east from his base in Leicestershire, the centre-half travelled north to Bury in Greater Manchester.

Lewis White. Photo: Rob O'Brien

The initial trip would have taken just more than two hours and covered around 115 miles.

Having realised his error, White then set off from the club that plays in Northern Premier League West Division on the near four-hour 212-mile journey to Bury Town's Getaway Cars Stadium.

He arrived in the latter stages of the match with Spalding holding on to a 2-1 lead having had a player dismissed.

White was introduced to bolster the defence with two minutes of normal time remaining.

He helped Spalding negotiate the stoppage time to secure the win before embarking on the 110-mile and two-hour trip home.

Spalding manager Jimmy Dean: “I actually asked the people at Bury if it had ever happened before and they said it hadn't.

“He must have been in a world of his own but he's come and helped see the game out for us and it's always a fantastic feeling to win a midweek match.”

Spalding had overturned a half-time deficit to make a rapid return to winning ways.

The Tulips had tumbled to their first loss since the opening day of the league campaign when they were beaten 4-1 at Banbury on Saturday.

But Dean's side bounced back with the away success as second half goals from Bart Cybulski and Jack Roberts secured the win after Ally Conway's opener for their Suffolk hosts.