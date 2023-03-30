Jacob Ford has warned his Bury St Edmunds side they risk all their season’s hard work being for nothing if they do not bounce back with a victory against Old Albanians at the Greene King IPA Haberden on Saturday (3pm).

The Wolfpack have dropped from fourth to sixth in the National League 2 East table following back-to-back home defeats against the top two.

But it was the manner of the 31-14 loss to second-placed Barnes last weekend which hurt the club’s head coach and director of rugby most.

Finn McCartney gets a pass away against Barnes but it was a day where Bury St Edmunds dropped the proverbial ball Picture: Mark Westley

Craig Stevenson had landed an early try, converted by Charlie Reed. But Barnes came back with a penalty followed by tries from Ethan Harbinson and Cam Roberts to lead 13-7 ahead of a melee breaking out that resulted in the visitors’ no6 Louie Kirkham getting a red card.

Despite Mike Stanway scoring an excellent breakway try early in the second half to regain the lead, Barnes went on to reply with a penalty after Bury replacement Archie Strath was sent to the bin and followed it up with a try from Jordan Souter.

Reed also got sent to the sin bin with Barnes scoring another try before the end through Connor Cross.

Rob Conquest powers through a tackle for Bury against Barnes Picture: Mark Westley

“I just think the things we could control during the game we just didn’t,” said Ford.

“We didn’t have any bite about us which was really disappointing.

“I felt even in that second half when we came out there was a general feeling of a lack of energy, want and competing but ultimately I’ve got to take responsibility for that.

“It is bitterly disappointing. It is probably the worst result of the season and we’ve got to fix it quick.”

Mike Stanway scores a breakaway try early in the second half, but 14-man Barnes were able to regain the lead again Picture: Mark Westley

OAs visit in seventh, on a four game unbeaten run and just two points behind Bury, who are a point from Henley in fifth and seven from their target of fourth.

But another home game tomorrow gives Ford’s charges the ideal chance to right the wrongs of last weekend.

“It’s the performance more than the result with this one,” said Ford.

Charlie Reed sends a low kick down the pitch, despite Barnes' best attempts to block it off Picture: Mark Westley

“It is every minute of the game performing to the usual fighting levels that we have and that’s really important that we do that.

“Hopefully the result will take care of itself but we’ve really got to come out and take the game by the scruff of its neck and control things rather than being dictated to at home which probably hurts the most.

“We need to unload the tank and just give it everything.

“It’s a double-edged sword this week with a team in and around us it’s a must-win game.”