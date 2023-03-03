Bury St Edmunds host relegation-threatened Rochford Hundred tomorrow (3pm) looking for a fifth straight win to close in on a club-record finish in the top five.

But after they had to come from behind to record a last-gasp 35-31 victory at fellow National League 2 East strugglers Sevenoaks last weekend, Jacob Ford is warning his side they have to raise their levels to avoid a slip-up.

Cairan Leeson had run in down the left wing with Charlie Reed converting to give them an early lead in Kent.

Bury St Edmunds captain Matt Bursey scored the last-play winning try at Sevenoaks Picture: Beanstalk Media

But the hosts then came back with four unanswered tries before a well worked wide try for Matt Bursey, again converted, brought the score back to 24-14 at half-time.

A Samir Kharbouch try early in the second half reduced the deficit to three until an intercepted try from a Bury attack left them trailing by 10.

Leeson’s second of the game, again converted by Reed, brought them back to where they had been heading into the last 10 minutes.

Ben Penfold is set to come in at fly-half for Kodie Drury-Hawkins this weekend Picture: Mecha Morton

And just like against Dorking the previous weekend, a late rally saw them find the winning moment in the last play with Bursey getting over the try line following a five metre penalty. Reed added the extras for a perfect day at the tee.

“We didn’t play our best if I’m honest,” said head coach and director of rugby Ford.

“We found a way to win which was the most important thing but we’ve got a lot of hard work to do before the Rochford game.

“We just weren’t on it. We were making mistakes that were uncharacteristic of us.

“We didn’t bring the same intensity we had done in previous weeks and we had to fight, grit our teeth a little bit and get an ugly win.

“I think it is hard to keep performing week on week at a certain level so you could argue that it was expected, but I think the pleasing thing was that we came through the other side of it, especially away from home.”

He was more pleased with their second half response but still wants to see them take it up a few notches.

“We were doing things that were more characteristic of what we would do with the ball so that was quite pleasing. But ultimately they were up for it a bit more if I’m honest,” he said.

“We just need to make sure we get back to those levels of intensity that we expect from ourselves, especially when we’re at home this week.”

Bury lie fifth in the table after the bonus point win and three points from fourth-placed Barnes ahead of taking on a Rochford side who they narrowly beat 23-17 in early November.

Ford said: “Again, it will be a tough game. The Rochfords, the Sevenoaks and the Canterburys we’ve got in this three weeks are all fighting to potentially stay in this league.

“Rochford are a tough team to beat, we found that when we went down to their place last year.

“We’re going to have to make sure, more than anything else, that we keep the standards that we look for in the game, especially in the first half, otherwise it could be a tight affair.”

Rochford travel over one place and one point above the bottom two relegation zone off the back of a morale-boosting 28-26 home win against the side above them and Bury’s next opponents, Canterbury, which ended a five-game losing run.

Bury will be without Kodie Drury-Hawkins due to concussion protocols following a head knock at Sevenoaks with Ben Penfold set to come in.

* Bottom side Thurston enjoyed a 25-12 victory over hosting Bury St Edmunds II (8th) in Counties 1 Eastern Counties on Saturday.

* Fifth-placed Bury St Edmunds Foxes went down to a 30-14 defeat at third-placed Sutton Coldfield in their penultimate match in Women’s Championship Midlands 2.

The side have a break this weekend before their final game sees them host Hitchin on March 12.