Bury St Edmunds extended their winning streak in National League 2 East to five matches with a 52-7 home success against Rochford Hundred – but Jacob Ford is looking for his side to ‘step up their performance’ at Canterbury tomorrow (3pm).

A ruthless display on Saturday saw the Wolfpack, who led 24-0 by half-time, run up a comfortable victory against a third-from-bottom Rochford side which saw a sparkling display from man-of-the-match Tom Brown.

His strong run delivered the second try either side of Ciaran Leeson and Lewis Jeffrey dotting down, Charlie Reed providing the conversions.

George Grigg Petitt scores a try for Bury in the second half on Saturday against Rochford Picture: Mecha Morton

The second half continued in the same vein with converted tries from Henry Hall and a second for Leeson.

George Grigg Petitt managed to shake off the defence’s efforts to stop him going over out wide with Reed again on target from the tee before Rochford got their first and only points on the board with winger Charlie Owens crossing.

Mike Stanway finished off the scoring for Bury with Reed again converting.

Bury’s director of rugby and head coach Ford said: “It was a scrappy start and a little bit unstructured and chaos but I thought we did well towards the end of the first half and the beginning of the second half to put our stamp on the game in terms of getting a bit more of a feel and structure into it.

“Ultimately it was just one of those games we had to get through, we probably haven’t reviewed it as much as other games, we’re just really focused on looking forward to this week’s challenge.”

He added: “I think you would take any positive result at this stage of the season with the games meaning quite a lot in terms of it being at the business end.

“We are still chasing that performance and I’m hoping, especially away from home where we were pretty poor against Sevenoaks that we can really step up our performance and get a really fast start. That’s the challenge for us and we’re looking forward to that.”

Their latest victory saw Bury remain in fifth place but close the gap to fourth from three to a single point as they chase a record fourth tier finish inside the top five.

“Like I’ve said, the ball is still in our court,” said Ford.

“We’ve still got some big games to play at home with three in a row after Canterbury this weekend.

“We’re looking forward to embracing that but we’re really trying not to focus too much further than the challenge this weekend and the games as they come and that’s really, really important.”

Canterbury lie 10th in the table and 11 points off the bottom two drop zone having played a game more than North Walsham, following recording just one win in their last five matches.

But Ford believes they will under-estimate the hosts at their peril.

“I think we are expecting a tough challenge,” he said.

“They have a lot to fight for, they are looking to confirm their place in the league and I fully expect them to do that.”

Ford is without fly-half Kodie Drury-Hawkins for one more game under concussion protocols with Ben Penfold set to retain his place as his deputy.

Meanwhile, Ford has indicated he is set to rotate his forwards to continue to manage a heavy end to the season.

* Bury St Edmunds Foxes are set to return to action for the final time this season in the Women’s Championship Midlands 2 when they host the side one place below them in the table, sixth-placed Hitchin, at the GK IPA Haberden on Sunday (2pm).