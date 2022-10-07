It was a tale of two halves for Bury St Edmunds in their 46-28 defeat at National League 2 East leaders Blackheath on Saturday with a rousing second period pleasing head coach Jacob Ford.

Samir Kharbouch scored within two minutes to put The Wolfpack into a 7-0 lead in south east London but the hosts hit back with six unanswered tries before the interval for a 39-7 lead.

But far from wilting, now eighth-placed Bury came back with the next three. Will Affleck touched down twice in quick succession following Rob Conquest going over in the right corner to reduce the deficit to 11.

Bury St Edmunds head coach Jacob Ford was pleased with his side's second-half display Picture: Mark Westley

Another try was controversially disallowed for the visitors while Blackheath added to their tally late on to put the result beyond doubt.

The performances in both halves left head coach and director of rugby Ford with mixed feelings ahead of this weekend’s break.

“We gave away easy tries again, there were four first-phase tries where we got our set-ups wrong,” he said. “We just imploded in terms of that, it wasn’t a case of us being put under pressure.

Samir Kharbouch had put Bury St Edmunds into an early lead at Blackheath Picture: Richard Marsham

“It was disappointing as we didn’t make them work for the points they got and in the second half we had to work pretty hard for ours.”

But he added: “In the second half we showed some brilliant character to come back and we probably should have got two bonus points again but we were done for blocking, so that was really positive.

“The biggest learning for us, the same as against Tonbridge, is if you give these teams who have got talented players good possession they will punish you.”

Ford admits the free weekend has come at the right time with Ben Cooper and Ollie Watson still recovering from their injury issues.

Will Affleck scored two second-half tries for Bury St Edmunds at Blackheath Picture: Richard Marsham

Sunday also sees the arrival of Australian scrum-half Will Christie, whose move from Queensland had been announced in early August before the Noosa Dolphins skipper completed his Queensland Country Championships campaign.

“I think he adds something different we haven’t got and will be a brilliant addition. He adds a nice energy as well with him coming in so we’re looking forward to him joining the squad,” said Ford.

* Bury St Edmunds II won 45-20 at home to Ely on Saturday to make it four wins from five in Counties 1 Eastern Counties ahead of a break from action this weekend.

* Bury St Edmunds Foxes will be looking to get off the mark at the third attempt in Women’s Championship Midlands II when they travel to Harwich & Dovercourt Development on Sunday, following last weekend’s 22-12 home loss to Aston Old Edwardian.

* Around 800 children from nine clubs are expected at the GK IPA Haberden on Sunday as the Minis Festival returns.