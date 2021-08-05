Bury St Edmunds have turned to head coach Jacob Ford to fill the void of director of rugby at the Haberden following Nick Wakley’s resignation.

The brother of England player George Ford and son of Leicester Tigers assistant coach Mike Ford, 22, only officially started at Bury last month but will now combine both key roles.

Wakley, who joined The Woolfpack in November 2018, handed over his head coach title this summer to lighten his load and just focus on just his director of rugby role.

But the club have reverted back to one person holding both positions after Wakley resigned.

The Welshman’s long commute from his native country, which he had been doing since he got the job in Suffolk, was said to be one of the factors in his decision as he looks to spend more time with his family.

Club chairman Craig Germeney said in a statement: “We are excited to announce that Jacob Ford has agreed to fulfil the role as director of rugby for Bury St Edmunds 1st XV under a new three-year deal.

“The commitment from Jacob marks the exciting new start to the Bury set up as we finalise preparations for the forthcoming season.

“Jacob has already impressed with his coaching abilities as well as his modern thinking towards the game and already under his short involvement under the Bury fold has strengthened our #oneclub ethos which will benefit all aspects of rugby at our club.”

Last month had seen Wakley lead the Samurai team to the final of Bury’s Super Sevens Series finale, which despite losing to British Army was enough to clinch the overall title.

Of his departure, having led Bury to their highest ever finish, sixth in the fourth tier in the 2019/20 campaign, Germeney wrote: “A huge thanks goes to Nick who largely due to the increasing pressures of sharing his time between family in Wales and our club, not to mention the relentless journey times, has resulted in his decision.

“Nick joined our club whilst we were languishing at the bottom of National 2 South and managed not only to turn this situation around, but also achieve our highest-placed finish.

“Nick has left our club in a great position to be able to really compete in this forthcoming season and for this, our club is truly grateful and he will be sorely missed. “

Bury St Edmunds, who are due to host Cambridge in a pre-season friendly on August 28, will kick off their National League 2 South season at home to Canterbury on September 4.

