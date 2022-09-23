Bury St Edmunds return to the Greene King IPA Haberden for the visit of Westcliff tomorrow (3pm) with Jacob Ford believing there was plenty to be encouraged about in their 36-17 loss at Tonbridge Juddians.

The Wolfpack had won their first two games in National League 2 East before falling to their first defeat at the recently relegated Kent side.

But despite being overpowered in the middle section of the match, head coach and director of rugby Ford saw plenty of cause for optimism ahead of looking to bounce back this weekend.

Bury St Edmunds head coach and director of rugby Jacob Ford (second from left) is looking his side to bounce back Picture: Mark Westley

“I think Tonbridge are going to be a top of the table team along with Blackheath, you’d imagine,” he said.

“We were brilliant in the first 30 minutes, we got to a 12-0 lead, we looked threatening and really took control of the game.

“We were in a good place doing everything we said we were going to do during the week and then for whatever reason, we gave away a couple of penalties and then they scored.

Mike Stanway had opened the scoring for Bury St Edmunds at Tonbridge Juddians last weekend Picture: Mark Westley

“I think we just lacked a bit of confidence away from home against a team like that to carry on playing the way we did.

“They then got in front and scored two tries before half-time because of a bit of ill-discipline from us but just also not doing a lot with the ball because of our confidence.

“There was a period towards the end of the game where we probably should have got two bonus points as we got back into the game. It probably should have been 29-26, I felt.

“They scored a try in the last play so it makes the score look pretty good on their behalf.”

Levi-Jack Roper is set for a long spell on the sidelines, Jacob Ford has revealed Picture: Mecha Morton

Winger Mike Stanway had put Bury into an early lead before Samir Kharbouch added a second try 10 minutes later.

But they trailed 14-12 at half-time which became 26-12 before George Hardy replied ahead of a penalty and late converted try for TJs from Hugo Watson.

“I think all-in-all we’re not a million of miles away, especially away from home,” said Ford.

“We took control of that game in the first period. There was a lot of positives in that bit and I think if we play like that for 80 minutes against these top teams we are going to be in a good place.

“So it was a great learning for us as a team that we can go toe to toe and put in a dominant performance against them.”

Ford now wants to see his side get back to dominating possession when his former club Westcliff travel without a win to their name so far.

“They will be fired up playing us so we’ve got to be on it,” he said.

“I think the focus for us after this week is definitely believing in what we do and ultimately just focusing on ourselves and what we do with the ball.

“We’ve seen what happens with a break if you don’t dominate possession so we are really looking at what we do with the ball and trying to get back to where we were at for periods last year when we were threatening as a really attacking team.

“Hopefully this weekend we will have good opportunities in the game and it’s then just about if we can take them or not.”

But Bury are set to be without influential winger Levi-Jack Roper (pictured) until February as Ford confirmed he is to undergo shoulder surgery.

In the forwards, Ben Cooper will be missing tomorrow having taken a knock to his shoulder while Ciaran Leeson (wrist) and Will Attfield (hamstring) are both still a few weeks away.

* Meanwhile, Thurston host Bury St Edmunds II in a derby clash in Counties 1 Eastern Counties tomorrow.

Last weekend, Thurston recorded their first win of the season, beating Cantabrigian 27-18, while Bury ran out 55-5 winners against West Norfolk.

* Bury St Edmunds Foxes start their Women’s Championship Midlands 2 campaign at home to Lichfield this Sunday (2pm).