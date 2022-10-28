Jacob Ford wants to see his Bury St Edmunds side build on last weekend’s 17-16 victory at Dorking when they host Sevenoaks at the GK IPA Haberden tomorrow (3pm).

The Wolfpack halted a run of two straight defeats in National League 2 East with a dramatic one-point win in Surrey on Saturday.

A Will Christie try and four penalties from Charlie Reed had given Bury a 17-11 lead with five minutes to go.

Jacob Ford’s Bury St Edmunds won 17-16 at Dorking in National League 2 East on Saturday Picture: Mark Westley

An added time try by Finn Osborne for the then second-placed hosts put them just a point behind, but Henry Anscombe’s conversion drifted wide to ensure the Wolfpack notched their second away win of the campaign.

Having started the season with back-to-back victories, before slipping to three defeats in their next four, Bury’s head coach and director of rugby Ford was proud of the performance from his players to beat Dorking at the weekend.

“It was always going to be a tight game,” Ford said.

“Dorking are a really good team. They’re well organised and they’ve got some fantastic players in their eight, full-back, and the 10 as well.

“I think they will be a really good team this year, so we were pleased to get the win.

“We deserved the win as I think we did enough to win the game.

“There were some decisions towards the end of the game which didn’t go our way, which gave them opportunities.

“I would have been bitterly disappointed if we didn’t win at the end. I’m really proud of the boys and I’d say I’m more happy with the performance than the result.

“I think we had a point to prove. Now there’s a chance for us at home on Saturday to bring that same intensity to a home game.

“Winning becomes a habit and the biggest thing for us now is finding that consistency.

“We need to bring that consistency with our mindset and the intensity from the start of games and bring that into every game, whether that’s playing away or at home. That will be the focus for this week.”

Ford is expecting to name a similar side for the visit of Sevenoaks (10th) tomorrow, although Toby Hill will be back in contention after sitting out last weekend’s win at Dorking.

“It’s been an up and down start,” said Ford of his eighth-placed Bury side’s season so far. “I’ve probably gone through every emotion possible in the first seven weeks of the season.

“Going through these emotions early on in the season should stand us in good stead as we get into the rest of the season and then into the new year.”