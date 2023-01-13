Jacob Ford hailed Bury St Edmunds’ performance in the victory over Tonbridge Juddians as the best all-round display since he has been at the club.

The Wolfpack rose to the challenge of testing themselves against a top-four side in front of their home crowd on Saturday, delivering a 31-10 bonus point win on their return to action after the festive break.

And director of rugby and head coach Ford wants his side to use the five tries to one success as a blueprint to replicate in their bid to make a charge into the top four themselves.

Samir Kharbouch, on the ball for Bury St Edmunds, scored two tries in the 31-10 home success against Tonbridge Juddians Picture: Beanstalk Media

“They are a really good side, they’ve got a fantastic set piece and they’ve got some really good players as they’ve shown in the second half,” he said.

“But in terms of all-rounded performance that is probably the best I’ve had since I’ve been coaching Bury.

“We went through adversity in the game, we went through periods where they were on the front foot and we were under pressure and the character and courage to come through playing the way we wanted to play was excellent.

Bury St Edmunds players celebrate a second-half try against Tonbridge Juddians Picture: Beanstalk Media

“We’ve just got to keep that because we’ve got a really tough test against Blackheath in a couple of weeks’ time here.

“I’m really proud of the performance but I just want it to be a benchmark now and we need to kick on from here.”

He reserved special praise for Australian scrum-half Will Christie who had the Greene King IPA Haberden crowd on their feet as he orchestrated the try of the match for Cairan Leeson to finish just past the hour mark.

“It was a great try and Will Christie was excellent today,” he said.

Will Christie put in a man-of-the-match performance for for Bury St Edmunds against Tobridge Juddians Picture: Beanstalk Media

“He was everywhere in defence and attack.

“He was the first point for us in terms of how we want to play in ruck speed and keeping the pace of the game really quick.

“I felt he did that even when it was raining at the start of the game then the conditions eased off and it opened up a little bit.”

The result leaves Bury remaining in eighth place in the National League 2 East table but has reduced the gap to the top four to seven points ahead of going to winless Westcliff tomorrow (3pm).

But despite the basement dwellers’ record, Ford will not be caught underestimating the challenge of facing his former club.

“We’re just going to keep the focus on us which we did really well this week,” he said.

“It’s a really tough place to go, especially when the conditions are poor.

“I remember going there last year and it was when the storm was in and it was a really close game (17-9).

“It’s going to be a really dogged, gritty game because of the way they play.

“It’s quite unstructured, it’s quite chaotic and we’ve got to be the best in those situations and stick to our systems and processes and hope we come out on the right side of that result.”

Meanwhile, the club’s Under-18s side will be looking to create club history on Sunday by booking their place in the last eight of the National Colts Cup.

They will go up against a strong Maidenhead side in their round of 16 encounter at the Greene King IPA Haberden on Sunday (12.30pm).

The game is set to take place directly ahead of the Bury St Edmunds Foxes team returning to action from their festive break with a home game against Birmingham Moseley (2pm).

Sam Bragoli-Jones’ side find themselves in fifth position of the eight sides in their division with their opponents lying bottom with no wins from their six matches.