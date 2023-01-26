Bury St Edmunds chief Jacob Ford has described radical new rugby tackling laws set to be introduced across the semi-professional and amateur game in England as ‘unsafe’ and feels it will cause an exodus of older players.

The RFU revealed last Thursday its council had unanimously approved lowering the legal tackle height to the line of the waist and below to ‘support player welfare’ by aiming to reduce the risk of head injuries.

But Bury’s head coach and director of rugby Ford, also the head of rugby at Ipswich School, believes it will have the opposite effect and says it would be ‘unthinkable’ for it to go ahead as planned for the 2023/24 season.

Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club head coach Jacob Ford is firmly against the plans to lower the tackling height Picture: Mecha Morton

“Listen, I don’t think it’s going to happen from what I’m hearing with the unrest that it’s caused, across the schools as well,” he said.

“We’re all in the same boat that we don’t feel safe with the new laws.

“It arguably causes more concussions and you can’t ask a player to change his tackle height last minute in a safe manner without getting his head in the way.

Bury St Edmunds' Shaq Meyers on the receiving end of a low tackle in the home game with North Walsham Picture: Mark Westley

“I think it needs to be re-thought as a lot of players are going to drop out of the game because of it.”

A petition on change.org to get the RFU to reverse the law change, started by Ed Bartlett and signed and shared by Bury’s resource and logistics manager Mark Williams, has already gone past 74,000 signatures of its 75,000 target as of 3pm today.

Ford said: “It has actually been trialled in the Championship and it didn’t work out and it was very unsuccessful.

“If it was unsuccessful at a professional level what’s it going to be at a semi-professional level? And then at amateur level as well.

“They haven’t thought it through and they haven’t consulted lower levels or the schools game and unfortunately it’s probably going to cause more injuries.”

Of the law change being introduced as proposed from July 1, he said: “It is unthinkable because as a coach I don’t know how I can coach it in a safe manner in certain situations.

“I think a lot of the times on a rugby pitch the safer tackle is tackling high.

Bury St Edmunds' Mike Stanway receives looks to get away from a low tackle from behind against Sevenoaks Picture: Mecha Morton

“If you were to drop your head height last minute you’re going to put your head in front of knees and that’s not going to be safe.”

He added: “I think the older players who have been playing the rules for a long time would have to totally retrain.

“That’s probably not something that’s do-able.

“And I think we are getting safer. There’s been stricter rules in terms of head tackles and contact to the head and it’s working, we’re going in the right direction.

“But a massive change like this, to implement it, it’s just not realistic.”

“If you were going to do it it’s got to be incremental with little steps all the way through, but that doesn’t seem to be what they’ve gone for and it’s probably why there’s been a lot of unrest.

Explaining the decision to approve the change, RFU president Nigel Gillingham said: “Players’ welfare must always be at the centre of decisions we make about how we play the game of rugby.

“Evidence from our own research and from around the world clearly shows that lowering the tackle height will reduce head impact exposure and the risk of concussion.

“The RFU Council is able to influence how the game is played at the community level in this country and, therefore, has unanimously supported the decision to lower the tackle height to waist level.

“The tackle will remain the primary method of stopping the ball carrier using safe techniques that are taught from an early age.”

Meanwhile, World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin has welcomed the RFU’s decision with proposals for the global game expected to be considered by the World Rugby Executive Board in March.