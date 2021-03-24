Former Bury Town loanee Daniel Barden has signed a new contract with Norwich City.

The goalkeeper, who spent the Covid-19 shortened 2019/20 campaign on loan at Ram Meadow, has committed his future to the Canaries until 2024, with the option of a further 12 months.

The fresh terms have come on the back of a campaign so far in which the 20-year-old has made four appearances between the posts for the Championship leaders.

Daniel Barden was with Bury Town on loan in 2019/20. Picture: Neil Dady

He told the Norwich website: “It has been a really good year for me, personally and the club as well, and I am really excited and really happy to sign a new deal.

"It was drilled into me as soon as I came here that there are opportunities for young players here and I have worked my way up.

“I went on loan last year to non-league and I think you have always got to think about the bigger picture and what you are working towards and the club have dealt with me really brilliantly.

"They have given me all the opportunities that they can, and I think they have given opportunities to a load of young players.

“He (head coach, Daniel Farke) has got trust in the young players and they pay that back on the pitch. When you look at Max (Aarons) and Todd (Cantwell), they have taken their opportunities brilliantly and they are all pushing on.

"It is really inspiring, and it pushes me on as well to know that there is always a pathway for young players if you are willing to take it.”

